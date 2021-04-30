Nafiah Ikram, 21, a pre-med student at Hofstra University, survived a March 17 acid attack outside her home in Long Island, New York. “I ask myself ‘why’ every night. What could I have said or done to someone to make them want to hurt me like this?” said the young Pakistani American. Indian American model and television show host Padma Lakshmi, a friend of the Ikram family, said in a post on Instagram: “It's uncertain if it was a hate crime & we are still searching for the people that did this to her.” (GoFundMe photo)