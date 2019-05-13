Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced May 7 the 55th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields. The 2019 class includes at least 17 all-rounder Indian American students.
“I want to congratulate this year’s class of Presidential Scholars on their achievement both inside of the classroom and out,” DeVos said in a statement. “Their hard work and commitment to excellence, no matter what challenge they are tackling, will serve them well throughout their lifelong learning journeys. I have no doubt that many of tomorrow’s leaders are among this year’s class of Scholars.”
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.
The 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and from U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 Scholars in the Arts, and 20 Scholars in Career and Technical Education.
Among the Indian Americans students named are Saaketh Ram-Rachakonda Narayan of the BASIS Scottsdale Charter school in Phoenix, Arizona; Akhil D. Rao of the Caravel Academy in Newark, Delaware; and Shiva Khanna Yamamoto of St. Albans School in Washington, D.C.
In Georgia, Vani Senthil of Duluth High School in Duluth, and Keerti Jessica Soundappan (also named a scholar in Career and Technical Education) of Houston County High School in Kathleen were named by DeVos as 2019 scholars.
Anuva Shandilya (also named a presidential scholar in Career and Technical Education) of Naperville, Illinois’ Neuqua Valley High School, Ritvik Illindala of the Overland Park, Kansas-based Blue Valley West High School; Praneeta Nalluri of Blue Valley North High School in Overland Park, Kansas; and Anika Ahluwalia of Wayzata High School in Maple Grove, Minnesota, were also named among the scholars.
Among the scholars selected are also Missouri’s Sujay Murali of Marquette High School in Ballwin; Ananya Sahiba Dewan of Northwest Career and Tech Academy in North Las Vegas, Nevada; Sonia Purohit of the Branchburg, New Jersey-based Academy for Health-Medical Science; and Charlotte, North Carolina-based student Navami Jain of The North Carolina School of Science & Mathematics.
The 2019 class includes Lake Oswego, Oregon-based Anushka Nair of Lake Oswego High School; Akhila Yalvigi of Avon Grove High School in Avondale, Pennsylvania; Friendswood, Texas’ Isha Parupudi of Clear Springs High School; and Namitha Alexander of the Brookfield, Wisconsin-based Brookfield East High School.
The 2019 ceremony will be held June 23, when each honoree will receive a Presidential Scholar Medallion.
