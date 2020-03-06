The National YoungArts Foundation has announced the names of at least 17 Indian American talented high schoolers among the 680-plus nation’s most accomplished young artists in the visual, literary and performing arts.
Selected from a competitive pool of applications and representing artists from 40 states, YoungArts winners, the National YoungArts Foundation said, gain access to one of the most comprehensive programs for emerging artists in the United States in which they will have opportunities for creative and professional development throughout their entire careers.
These artists are all in the age group of 15 -18 or are in grades 10 to 12.
Winners are named finalists, the organization’s highest honor, merit winners, and receive honorable mention.
Indian American talents who have been recognized in the 2020 YoungArts competition include Arushi Avachat (merit, writing/novel); Anthony Arya (honorable mention, voice/popular); Meghna Das (merit, voice/singer-songwriter); Priyanka Gohal (merit, classical music/harp); Shashank Iswara (merit, dance/world dance/classical Indian); Ramya Iyer (finalist, design arts); Malavika Kannan (merit, writing/novel); Advika Krishnan (honorable mention, voice/jazz); Uma Menon (honorable mention, writing/spoken word); Lea Nayak (honorable mention, voice/classical soprano); Conor Padmanabhan (merit, classical music/guitar); Arya Pratap (honorable mention, dance/world dance/classical Indian); Ariya Selvakumar (merit, photography); Ananya Singh (merit, film); Anaka Srinivas (honorable mention, writing/creative nonfiction); Darsan Swaroop Bellie (merit, jazz/percussion); and Adithya Vaidhyan (merit, jazz/saxophone/tenor).
Selected for their caliber of artistic achievement, award winners are chosen by esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process, said the foundation, adding this year’s award winners represent the top 9.5 percent of applications across ten artistic disciplines.
Finalists are eligible for cash prizes of up to $10,000 and have the opportunity to participate in National YoungArts Week, the organization’s signature program providing artists with an intensive, weeklong and all-inclusive program featuring master classes, workshops and mentorship from leading artists in their fields.
Finalists are also eligible to be nominated to become a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, one of the highest honors given to high school seniors and bestowed by the president of the United States.
All 2020 YoungArts award winners are eligible to participate in the organization’s regional programs: YoungArts Miami, YoungArts Los Angeles and YoungArts New York, each modeled after National YoungArts Week.
The winners are eligible for exclusive opportunities such as fellowships, symposia and residencies in Miami, Florida, Los Angeles, Calif., New York, and abroad, presentation opportunities at major institutions, and the opportunity to work with directors and curators.
They also have access to YoungArts Post, a custom online platform for YoungArts alumni to connect, collaborate and learn about additional opportunities such as microgrants, cash awards that support expenses related to professional or artistic development.
