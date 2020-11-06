Dozens of Indian American and South Asian American candidates across the United States were seeking office at various levels in their respective states, with much success.
In the New York state Assembly, Jenifer Rajkumar was running against Giovanni A. Perna in the 38th Legislative District. The Democratic Indian American overwhelmingly won the race over her Republican counterpart with 65.56 percent to 27.83 percent.
“Thank you so much to all my supporters today across the district! There is incredible energy out there. Let’s keep it going!” Rajkumar tweeted.
Added IMPACT: “Congratulations to @JeniferRajkumar on becoming the first South Asian woman elected to NY state office! Jenifer is a longtime public servant and legal advocate, and we know she'll be a strong advocate for South Asian voices in Albany.”
Also in New York, Jeremy Cooney was hoping to win the state Senate seat in the 56th Legislative District. The Democratic candidate received 47.16 percent of the vote, 46,469 votes, which won him the seat over Republican candidate Mike Barry, who received 46.27 percent and 45,587 votes.
“The torch has been passed! It’s late, but here are the facts: tonight, we won the in-person election and with a 2:1 mail-in advantage, we can now declare victory in the 56th District for the NYS Senate. Thank you to the voters of Rochester. Let’s get to work. Onward!” Cooney tweeted.
The Indian American Impact Fund also tweeted their support for the previously endorsed Cooney’s win, saying, “Congratulations to @JeremyCooneyROC on his election to the New York State Senate! He's the first Asian American to be elected to state office from upstate NY. IMPACT is proud to stand with him & support him as he fights for working families in the State Senate!”
In the 6th Legislative District, Kevin Thomas lost his state Senate bid to Republican Dennis Dunne, Sr. Thomas got 43 percent of the vote to Dunne’s 49 percent.
In New York as well, Sarita Bhandarkar, a Democrat, fell short in trying to unseat Republican incumbent Colin Schmitt, 57.85 percent to 35.75 percent.
In Vermont, Kesha Ram became the first woman of color in the state Senate. Ram, who had previously served in Vermont’s House of Representatives from 2009 through 2017, was among six winners in Chittenden. The 13-candidate race was won by Thomas Chittendon with 12.8 percent. Virginia Lyons took second with 12.2 percent, then Ram with 11.7 percent. The others winning a seat were Phil Baruth, Michael Sirotkin and Christopher Pearson.
And in Michigan, Padma Kuppa sought re-election to her state House seat. The Democratic state representative received 30,578 votes for 55.05 percent of the vote, topping Republican Andrew Sosnoski’s 24,967 votes for 44.95 percent.
Shri Thanedar, who has previously run unsuccessfully for governor in 2018, was seeking a seat in the Michigan state House in the 3rd Legislative District. Against Republican Anita Vinson and Stephen Boyle, Thanedar won in a landslide. The Indian American received 92.8 percent to Vinson’s 4.3 percent and Boyle’s 2.9 percent.
“Thank you so much for your vote in this important election. I am humbled and grateful for the support from the residents of Detroit's 3rd district, my family, my team and friends. I promise to do all I can to improve the quality of life for all. Let’s work together as I alone cannot accomplish much without your active participation,” Thanedar said in a Facebook post.
Also in Michigan, Ranjeev Puri was looking to win the seat in the Michigan state House in the 21st Legislative District. In taking on the Republican Lauren Hess, the Democratic Puri received 58.6 percent of the vote to Hess’s 41.4 percent – 31,735 to 22,384 – to win the seat.
In Ohio, as previously reported in India-West, veteran Republican public official Niraj Antani won election as a state senator in the 6th Legislative District. The three-term state representative Antani took on Democratic candidate Mark Fogel for the seat.
The veteran official received 53.1 percent of the vote, 97,025 votes, roughly 6 points ahead of Dickerson’s 40.7 percent and 85,533 votes.
“I am truly grateful to have won the election for State Senator! I am so thankful for all of my voters, contributors, team, and supporters. Thank you all, so very much, for your continued support. As your State Senator, I will work hard everyday so all Ohioans can have the opportunity to achieve their American Dream!” Antani wrote in a letter to his supporters.
Also in Ohio, Pavan Parikh was hoping for the judge seat in Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas. The nonpartisan vote was won by Ralph E. Winkler.
Across the country in Washington state, Vandana Slatter was looking to maintain her state House seat. The incumbent representative was challenged by Republican Victor H. Bishop for the Position 1 seat in the 48th Legislative District.
Slatter easily won with 43,977 votes for 73.88 percent to Bishop’s 15,897 votes for 26.52 percent.
“Thank you to the 48th voters for your awesome support and for coming out in such impressive numbers. You inspire me every day with your resilience and energy,” Slatter tweeted. “I will continue working hard to support policies that embrace science, equity, and community – so that we can build a strong, healthy future together.”
Another endorsement of IMPACT, the organization chimed in, saying, “We are proud to support this trailblazer,” in congratulating her win.
In Kentucky, Nima Kulkarni won re-election of her seat in the state House 40th District.
Also endorsed by IMPACT, Kulkarni became the first Indian American in the state’s legislature. She won the election unopposed.
In North Carolina, Jay Chaudhuri, a Democrat, was seeking re-election for his District 15 state Senate seat. The incumbent received 58 percent of the vote in ousting Republican challenger Mario Lomuscio, who received 36.8 percent of the vote.
In New Jersey, Ramya Kasthuri and Sai Bhargavi Akiri were seeking the two open spots in Berkeley Heights’ Board of Education. Joy A. Young and Robert Cianciulli won the seats with 31 percent and 23.7 percent, respectively. Akiri took third with 18 percent with Kasthuri placing fourth with 16 percent.
Elsewhere in New Jersey, Rupande Mehta was seeking the state Senate seat in New Jersey’s 25th District. At time of press, the results weren’t determined, though Mehta had a slight edge over Republican Anthony Bucco, Jr., at 50.82 percent to 49.18 percent with 37.5 percent of the precincts reporting.
In East Brunswick, N.J., Jesal Amin, a Republican, was challenging Democratic incumbent Brad Cohen for his mayoral seat. Cohen, at time of press, had 70 percent of the vote, running away with the race.
Ashish Verma was fifth in a five-candidate race for three open seats on the East Brunswick Board of Education. Verma received 15.7 percent of the vote. Incumbents Susanna Chiu and Laurie Lachs, as well as challenger Mark Carangelo, won the three seats.
A crowded field of 12 candidates were each hoping to win one of three seats for the Edison Board of Education, including Mohin Patel, Yash Pandya and Padmaja Chinta. Patel topped the field with 14.8 percent of the vote. Pandya and Chinta finished fifth and seventh, respectively. Virginia White and Jingwei Shi won the other seats.
Brajesh Singh, a Republican, ran for mayor in Piscataway but was unable to unseat Democratic incumbent Brian Wahler. Wahler won 74.7 percent to 25.3 percent.
Also in Piscataway, incumbent councilmember Kapil Shah, a Democrat, won re-election, along with incumbents Gabrielle Cahill and Chanelle Scott-McCullum. Dhimant Patel, a Republican, finished in sixth.
Parth Desai unsuccessfully ran for Piscataway’s Board of Education, finishing sixth in a six-person field, with 15.8 percent of the vote.
In North Carolina, Ronnie Chatterji’s bid for the state treasurer seat fell short, with incumbent Dale Folwell winning re-election with 52.6 percent of the vote.
Mazhil Rajendran was seeking Arkansas’ state House seat in the 31st District. The Democrat received 30.31 percent of the vote, well shy of Republican Keith Brooks’ 69.69 percent of the vote.
In Connecticut’s 151st Legislative District, Republican Harry Arora was hoping to win the state House seat, going up against Democratic candidate Hector Arzeno.
After losing in 2018, Arora won a January special election against Cheryl Moss and retained his seat in the November general election, 53 percent to 47 percent.
In Pennsylvania, former journalist Nikil Saval, who beat longtime incumbent Larry Farnese in the June Democratic primary for the District 1 state Senate seat, won the general in an unopposed race.
Democrat Nina Ahmad at time of press trailed Republican Timothy DeFoor for the auditor general post. With 73 percent of the precincts reporting, DeFoor led with 55 percent of the vote.
In Texas, Ravi Sandill was seeking re-election to his district judge seat in Houston’s 127th District Court against Nile Copeland. Sandill maintained his seat, according to reports, though the vote specifics were not immediately available.
Also in Texas, Pooja Sethi was hoping to win a seat on the Austin City Council. The Indian American was in a seven-candidate field for the District 10 seat, receiving 18.11 percent of the vote to finish third. Alison Alter won reelection with 34 percent of the vote.
In Nevada, Radhika Kunnel was running for state Assembly in the 2nd Legislative District. The Democrat Kunnel received 43.88 percent of the vote in falling short to Republican Heidi Kasama, who got 54.34 percent.
In New Hampshire, Latha Mangipudi was seeking to retain her seat in the state House, alongside fellow incumbents Skip Cleaver and Laura Telerski. The three challengers – Peter Silva, Anthony DiPaolo and Paul Hutsteiner – could not unseat the incumbents. Mangipudi tied for first with Telerski with 20.4 percent; Cleaver got 18.9 percent.
In Florida, T.K. Mathew aspired of being the Hillsborough Tax Collector, taking on Nancy Millan for the post. The Democrat Millan bested the Republican Mathew 54.74 percent to 45.26 percent.
Elsewhere in the Sunshine State, Democrat Sanjay Patel was challenging John Tobia for the Brevard County Commission District 3 seat. Tobia won with 55.68 percent, beating Patel 66,944 to 37,273.
Amish Shah in Arizona was going for a state House seat in the 24th Legislative District. Shah, with 36.7 percent, and fellow Democrat Jennifer Longdon, with 35.8 percent, retained their two seats.
And in Maryland, Raaheela Ahmed, who won election to the District 5 seat in the Prince George's County Board of Education in 2016, retained her seat in an unopposed election.
The candidates referenced in this article were from a list of candidates nationwide compiled by India-West staff throughout this election cycle. We apologize to any candidates who may have been missed.
