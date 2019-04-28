The Bay Area Telugu Association’s annual flagship event, the celebration of Ugadi Sambaralu, was held April 6 at the India Community Center in Milpitas, Calif.
The event, which was attended by over 2,000 guests throughout the day, started in the morning at 10 a.m. with a youth talent show, comprising of dancing, singing and other special talents, and continued until 11 p.m.
BATA and the Telegu Association of North America jointly conducted the “Dhim-TANA” cultural competition to kick off the TANA conference planned for July 4-6 in Washington, D.C.
The decorations at the venue captured the Telugu New Year and Ugadi spirit. The entry to the venue was packed with vendor tables, displaying a variety of Indian traditional jewelry, clothing, real estate, tax services and food. Ugadi Pachadi was served to mark the beginning of the Telugu New Year.
There was an overwhelming response to the competitions this year, said the organization. Those competitions, where over 300-plus kids enthusiastically participated in classical, folk/film singing, dancing and special talent, were conducted in two separate halls.
The main cultural program started at 5 pm. Vijaya Aasuri, BATA advisor, warmly welcomed all the guests and the curtains opened to showcase performances by over 100 kids covering dance forms of the world in the segment, “Jil Jil Prapancham” for which the BATA cultural team conducted practice sessions at various locations.
The comedy skit, “Naakenti,” which was a hilarious take on how people fall for deals without reading the fine print, was performed next.
It was followed by “Nri Sainma- Chapter 1,” a visual and musical extravaganza that depicted the journey of NRIs who come to the U.S. with dreams and how various situations play into their daily lives.
The Paatasala team was recognized at the event. Paatasala is an initiative by the Telugu Times and BATA to promote and teach Telugu.
After the BATA committee thanked and recognized the sponsors on stage for their continued support, the annual magazine, “Telugu Velugu,” was released.
Finally, it was time for the highlight of the evening: a live concert featuring popular Tollywood singer Sunitha. She was accompanied by Bhargavi Pillai, Dinkar and members of Capricio Telugu band from Hyderabad. The team presented superhit songs and the crowd thoroughly enjoyed, applauded, and encouraged the singers. It was a very lively program.
BATA president Yaswanth Kudaravalli thanked the audience, participants and the BATA team for making this event a grand one.
Kudaravalli also introduced BATA’s executive committee: Harinath Chikoti, vice president; Sumanth Pusuluri, secretary; Kondal Rao, treasurer; and Arun Reddy, joint secretary.
Steering committee includes Ravi Thiruveedula, Kamesh Malla, Kalyan Kattamuri and Sirisha Battula. Cultural directors include Sridevi Pasupuleti, Srilu Veligeti and Taraka Deepti. Nominated committee consists of Varun Mukka and Hari Sannidi.
In the end, the advisory board of BATA – Jayaram Komati, Vijaya Aasuri, Veeru Vuppala, Prasad Mangina, Karun Veligeti and Ramesh Konda – congratulated the team for making the program a grand success.
