Forty finalists were named by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Society for Science & the Public Jan. 23 in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, with Indian American students accounting for more than a dozen spots.
The competition, earlier known as the Westinghouse Science Talent Search from 1942-1997 and the Intel Science Talent Search from 1998-2016, is one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competitions for high school seniors.
It is designed to engage and inspire the next generation of scientific leaders. Alumni have gone on to win the Nobel Prize, found successful companies and invent groundbreaking medical treatments, according to a joint news release from Regeneron and the Society.
Finalists were selected from a pool of nearly 2,000 highly qualified entrants, all of whom completed an original research project and extensive application process.
“This year’s Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists are helping to advance solutions to some of our world’s most intractable challenges,” said Maya Ajmera, president and chief executive of Society for Science & the Public and publisher of Science News. “I’m so impressed by the hard work and brilliant thinking these 40 exceptional students have demonstrated in their research projects. I look forward to meeting them in D.C., and I am excited to see how their passion for science will impact our world.”
Ayush Alag of The Harker School in San Jose, Calif., was chosen for the project, “Computational DNA Methylation Analysis of Food Allergy Yields Novel 13-gene Signature to Diagnose Clinical Reactivity.”
Anjali Chadha of duPont Manual Magnet High School in Louisville, Ky., was named for her project, “Development of a Fully Automated 3D Printed IoT Sensor for Arsenic Detection in Groundwater.”
Navami Jain of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics was chosen as a finalist for the project, “Development of Integrated Ionic Liquid System for Simultaneous Pretreatment and Biomass Saccharification of Fermentable Sugars.”
Aayush Karan of University School of Milwaukee in Wisconsin was chosen for the project, “Generating Set for Nonzero Determinant Links Under a Skein Relation.”
Ananya Karthik of Mountain View, Calif.-based St. Francis High School was named for the project, “Ultrasonic Drug Uncaging from Polymeric Perfluoropentane Nanoparticles.”
Preeti Krishnamani of Charter School of Wilmington in Delaware was named for the project, “Effects of Silicon Amendments on the Concentration and Adsorption Properties of Iron-Oxides in Rice Paddy Soils.”
Chirag Kumar of Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, N.Y., was selected for the project, “A Machine Learning Approach to Estimating the Error in Satellite Sea Surface Temperature Measurements.”
Varun Kumar of Hackensack, N.J.-based Bergen County Academies was chosen for the project, “Dihydrotanshinone: A Pan-Therapeutic Treatment for Chemoresistance in Cancer.”
Eish Maheshwari of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, N.Y., was selected for the project, “Design of a Red Blood Cell-Based Drug-Delivery Platform for Improving Curcumin Pharmacokinetics and Bioavailability via Reengineered Silica Nanoparticles.”
Ronak Roy of Canyon Crest Academy in San Diego, Calif., was named for the project, “Smartphone-Controlled Portable Phoropter Powered by Variable Focal Length Liquid Lens.”
Eshika Saxena of Interlake High School in Bellevue, Wash., was selected for the project, “HemaCam: A Computer Vision-Enhanced Mobile Phone Imaging System for Automated Screening of Hematological Diseases with Convolutional Neural Networks.”
Ruhi Sayana of The Harker School in San Jose was chosen for the project, “Precision Care for Leukemia: Discovery of Novel Therapeutics for High-Risk ALL via Epigenetic and Computational Transcriptome Profiling.”
Aditi Singh of Horace Greeley High School, Chappaqua, N.Y., was named for the project, “Descriptive and normative accounts of color localization performance in visual short-term memory.”
Amol Singh of San Jose, Calif.-based Lynbrook High School was named for the project, “STAC-STIC: Novel Computational Pipeline to Generate Digital Super-Resolution Static Representations of Pathology Slides.”
And Madhav Subramanian of Jericho Senior High School in New York was named for the project, “ETM* is indispensable to endothelial behavior during tumor angiogenesis.”
Earlier this month, the Society and Regeneron named the top 300 scholars (see I-W article here: https://bit.ly/2R9nfGg).
Finalists’ projects span a diversity of STEM-related topics and this year include building new models to predict refugee migration in Burundi, identifying novel therapeutic approaches to potentially improve precision care for leukemia, and developing an automated 3D printed IoT sensor to detect arsenic in groundwater, the release noted
“The Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists are our country’s most promising young scientists, and I’m thrilled to congratulate them on this outstanding academic achievement,” said Dr. George D. Yancopoulos, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron and Science Talent Search winner in 1976.
“I will never forget how participating in the Science Talent Search back when it was sponsored by Westinghouse changed my life and gave me the inspiration and confidence to pursue a career in science,” Yancopoulos added. “I can only hope these amazing young scientists build on their success in this year’s event and go on to use their scientific talents to address the many urgent challenges we face as a society, from climate change to disease.”
The finalists will travel to Washington, D.C. from March 7-13, where they will undergo a scrupulous judging process and compete for more than $1.8 million in awards.
They will also have the opportunity to interact with leading scientists, meet with members of Congress and display their projects to the public at the National Geographic Society on March 10.
The finalists are each awarded at least $25,000, and the top 10 awards range from $40,000 to $250,000. The top 10 Regeneron Science Talent Search 2019 winners will be announced at a black-tie gala awards ceremony at the National Building Museum on March 12.
In total, more than $3 million in awards will be distributed throughout the Regeneron Science Talent Search. Previously, each of the top 300 scholars received $2,000 with an additional $2,000 going to their school.
