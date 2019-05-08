Thirteen-year-old Dhriti Narayan, a 7th grader at Sunnyvale Middle School in Sunnyvale, Calif., has been in a coma since April 23, when she and members of her family were stuck down by a motorist as they were walking in an intersection. Sean Webby, spokesman for the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office, told India-West the incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime. (Dhriti Narayan GoFundMe page)