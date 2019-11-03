SAN JOSE, Calif. — More than 25,000 people, mostly Indian Americans, attended the “Dussehra and Diwali Dhamaka” event, which was presented by the Association of Indo Americans and Bolly 92.3 and was held Oct. 19 at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds here.
The annual outdoor event to celebrate the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali was supported by over 35 Indian American organizations based in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The event highlighted the multiple facets of two of the largest, most widely celebrated, Indian festivals.
The day-long event featured various activities like diya and rangoli making, flash mobs, DJ Junction, dance competitions, Ravan Dahan, and fireworks.
While Bollywood numbers and classical dance performances entertained the audiences on the main stage, a separate staging area featured a couple of live bands like IndoStrings, Saazish and Melody Makers. BATA karaoke team singers also presented super hit songs.
The dignitaries present at the event conveyed their greetings on the occasion. These included Consul General Sanjay Panda, Assembly member Ash Kalra, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith, Santa Clara County Supervisor Dave Cortese, Fremont Vice Mayor Raj Salwan, District Officer Swapanthi Mandalika from Congressman Ro Khanna’s office, District Officer Anurag Pal from Assembly member Kansen Chu’s office, and District Officer Eric Crouch from Assembly member Evan Low’s office. The dignitaries also presented proclamations.
AIA commendation awards were given to Spelling Bee champion Rishik Gandhasri, figure skating champion Anugraha Pillai, and Vincent Varkey for exhibiting courage and patriotism.
Some of the dignitaries were then led to the area where a golden chariot containing an idol of goddess Lakshmi was placed. They initiated the Rath Yatra amid excited chants from many devotees who pulled the chariot through the length of the expo hall in a parade format.
As the Rath came to a halt in front of a recreated temple of the goddess, a priest began singing auspicious chants and offered an aarti. Many aarti platters were distributed to the crowd along with prasad.
The ‘Desi Food Festival’ presented various delicacies from Chaat Bhavan, Mantra, Bombay to Goa, Mangoes Indian Cuisine, Momo’s Kitchen, Urban Spice, Red Chillies, Sri’s Kitchen, Chitti Gare, Peacock Dublin and California Ice Cream.
Over 60 vendors displayed booths spanning clothing, jewelry, mehndi, real estate, after schools, IT training and health services, according to a press release.
The Pavilion center was bursting at the seams by 6:30 p.m. with excited patrons who were torn between watching the various fashion shows by Urban Panache, Bollywood dances by NKD Arts, dance extravaganza by Amit and Hiren, Jaya Sharma and In sync, and a spectacular Ramleela by Nrityanjali group, added the release.
In parallel,, people attended the spiritual Maha Mangal Aarti, visited the several booths, and enjoyed the rides and other forms of outdoor entertainment. Raffle prizes were given away by Travelopod (an air ticket to India) and realtor Srini Goli also gave away air tickets to India, and iPod, among other items.
After conveying their Diwali greetings, Consul General Panda and Assembly member Kalra officially kicked off the count down for Ravan Dahan, the symbolic burning of an effigy of the 10-headed demon, Ravana. The grand finale saw a colorful firework display.
This mega event was presented by Sanjiv Gupta CPA, who sponsored the firework display. Grand sponsor for the event wasDr. Prakash Advani Family Dentistry (sponsored Ravan Dahan), while the platinum sponsors included OnshoreKare.com Insurance (sponsored Rath Yatra), Neeraaji from Sampurna Vastu (sponsored Maha Mangal Arti). The event’s travel partner was Travelopod. Other sponsors included Azad Aramandla (financial advisor), Srini Goli (realtor – Keller Williams) and ICICI Bank, said the release.
