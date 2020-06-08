NEW YORK – The Indian Overseas Congress has told the United States government that it will pay for restoring Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Washington, D.C. that was desecrated last week during the protests against police brutality.
"Mahatma Gandhi being the practitioner and apostle of peace and harmony everywhere, to see a statue of such an icon being vandalized is very much disturbing and painful," said Johnson Myalil, the president of the Washington chapter of the Indian Overseas Congress, June 6.
At the same time, he said, the attacks on the Mahatma and his teachings anywhere in the world are deplorable.
Myalil wrote to National Park Service acting director David Vela that the IOC would bear the cost of restoring the Gandhi statue situated near the Indian Embassy.
The Park Service is in charge of maintaining the statue that was dedicated in 2000 by former President Bill Clinton and former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The U.S. Congress passed a bill in 1998 authorizing the erection of the statue on government land.
The 2.6-meter tall statue was designed by sculptor Gautam Pal and depicts Gandhi as he led the 1930 Salt Satyagraha and bears his quote, "My life is my message.”
U.S. Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster apologized last week for the desecration of the statue.
Gandhi appears to have drawn the attention of some of the protesters against police brutality in the U.S.
A Bangladeshi restaurant that masqueraded as Indian with the name Gandhi Mahal, despite serving meat dishes, was burned in Minneapolis on May 28 by a section of protesters during their rampage.
The current wave of protests that have seen looting and arson across the U.S. started in Minneapolis in response to the killing of African-American George Floyd by a policeman who choked him to death by putting his knee on his neck.
(0) comments
