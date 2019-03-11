The United Nations Development Program March 7 appointed Emmy-nominated Indian American television personality, award-winning author and internationally acclaimed food expert Padma Lakshmi as its newest Goodwill Ambassador.
In this new role, Lakshmi will mobilize support for the Sustainable Development Goals with a focus on fighting inequality, discrimination and empowering the disenfranchised, said UNDP.
“As we celebrate International Women’s Day tomorrow, let’s remember that women and girls face some of the worst discrimination and hardships in the world,” Lakshmi said at a press conference held at UNDP headquarters in New York Mar. 7. “My main mission as UNDP Goodwill Ambassador will be to shine a spotlight on the fact that inequality can affect people in rich and poor countries alike.”
“Many nations have greatly reduced poverty, but inequality has proved more stubborn,” she continued. “Inequality is further compounded by gender, age, ethnicity and race. It especially affects women, minorities and others who face unimaginable discrimination in the societies in which they live.”
The “Top Chef” star added: “Fighting inequality is at the heart of UNDP’s mission. I look forward to joining forces with UNDP to help bring about a future in which every person, regardless of their income, their gender or place of birth, is empowered to live the life they want.”
Lakshmi was appointed by UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner, who invited Lakshmi to join UNDP in its fight against inequality around the world.
“Padma has a strong record of speaking out for those who have been left behind and of fighting discrimination. We need more voices like hers to ensure we can meet the vision of the Sustainable Development Goals – our shared roadmap for peace and prosperity for people and the planet,” said Steiner.
