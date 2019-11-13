Shree Saini, the 23-year-old Indian American student and anti-bullying activist who was crowned Miss World America Washington, and the winner of five awards at Miss World America 2019, is on a quest to raise $1 million to raise awareness about suicide prevention, drug addiction prevention and drug rehabilitation programs.
“It is an honor to serve our community. I hope everyone takes the time to go out in their local school, city halls and do their part of improving our world," Saini, who is known for her anti-bullying social work, said in a statement.
In particular, to solve the drug-addiction epidemic, Saini is working together with organizations on the local, state and national level. Drug overdose takes 129 lives victims every day, the news release notes.
"I am speaking with school students to never start drug experimentation, so they can lead a life free of drug addiction," Saini added.
Saini and her mother Ekta Saini took a part of a fundraising gala that helped to raise $1 million to prevent deaths from drug overdose. The funds were raised through table sales, a silent and live auction, and individual donations.
