Vanila Singh, chief medical officer at the Health and Human Service’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health, will receive the Philipp M. Lippe award Feb. 28 from the American Academy of Pain Medicine.
The Indian American physician, who served as chair of the Pain Management Best Practices InterAgency Task Force at HHS, authored a seminal report on pain management released last May by HHS.
The report recommended several non-opioid approaches to treatment of chronic pain, including non-opioid medications, ultrasound-guided nerve blocks, analgesia techniques, including lidocaine and ketamine infusions; and psychological and integrative therapies. It also recommended a patient-centric approach to pain management, noting that one therapy does not work for all patients.
The Philipp M. Lippe award is given to a physician for outstanding contributions to the social and political aspects of pain medicine, and is named for one of the pioneers in the field, a neurosurgeon.
“I’m standing on the shoulders of a giant,” Singh told India-West. “It is an award from my peers, and a huge acknowledgement to the work I have done with HHS,” she said.
Singh worked with HHS for almost two years before stepping down last July. She continues to serve as a clinical associate professor at Stanford University’s School of Medicine and is a teaching mentor at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
In an extended conversation with India-West Feb. 21, the physician noted that chronic pain impacts more than 50 million adults; about 20 million have experienced high-impact chronic pain.
The National Survey on Drug Use and Health reports that approximately 11.4 million individuals misused opioids in 2017; of those, 11.1 million were misusing prescription pain relievers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 67,000 people died of opioid overdose in 2018, slightly down from over 70,000 in 2017 when the crisis peaked.
“One of the reactionary impacts of the opioid crisis has been not treating pain as well as we should,” said Singh, noting that many doctors are shying away from prescribing opioids even when they are needed. “I see patients all the time who, because of chronic pain, have lost their jobs, and are socially isolated,” she said, noting that mismanagement of pain is a $635 billion cost to society.”
We assume for some people that chronic pain is part and parcel of their lives, but when treated effectively, we can restore functionality,” she told India-West.
“Physicians are assuming that someone is a drug seeker. The pendulum has swung all the way to the other side,” she said, noting that African Americans, military veterans, and women face disparities in receiving pain treatment because of stereotypes attributed to them by prescribing physicians.
Comedian Wanda Sykes, who is African American, addressed the issue of racial disparity in the treatment of pain in a Netflix comedy special, “Not Normal.”
“Black people, we don’t even get our hands on opioids. They don’t even give them to us. I had a double mastectomy. You know what they sent my black ass home with?” Ibu-fu**ing-profen,” said the popular comedienne.
Women in pain are often misunderstood and largely underestimated, stated Singh, adding that physicians often attribute a woman’s pain to her emotional state, disregarding her physical condition.
Patients who do not receive the treatment needed to manage their pain from physicians often turn to the illegal market, Singh told India-West. “They go from the medically-supervised arena to the unsupervised black market,” where opioids are often mixed with substances such as heroin to enhance or prolong a high.
Singh said it was too early to determine whether cannabinoids, now legal in several states and used by people to manage chronic pain, has made a dent in dropping the rates of opioid dependency. She noted that the movement has grown fast, and that patients have adopted CBD treatment, but cautioned against getting the substance from unauthorized sources.
In California, CBD is sold as balm, lotion, tincture, roll-on, and other forms, with various concentrations of cannabis. CBD products can be found in many grocery stores around the state.
Singh has also joined the board of Bio Delivery Services, a publicly-traded company that specializes in the product Belbuca, a novel way of delivering the opioid buprenorphine via a thin film inserted into the cheek. The medication is delivered via the bloodstream, rather than through the digestive system, reducing the number of opioid overdose deaths related to a slowdown of the respiratory system.
