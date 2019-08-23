NEW DELHI – Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali has started a new phase of his life by tying the knot with Indian national Shamia Arzoo.
Even before the wedding ceremony took place Aug. 22 in Dubai, various photos and videos went viral on social media showing Ali participating in the rituals.
One such video showed the Pakistan pacer celebrating his wedding the same way as he celebrates getting a wicket. The 25-year-old enjoyed a desert safari as his wedding was solemnized. He also performed his trademark wicket-taking celebration for the photoshoot.
Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq shared the video Aug. 20 saying, “Hassan Ali doing his wicket-taking celebration at a desert safari ahead of his Mehndi today.”
Before the wedding ceremony took place, Ali had shared a picture of himself with a caption: “Last Night as a bachelor! looking forward.”
Ali got a reply from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is married to his colleague Shoaib Malik. “Congratulations Hassan. Wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness ...This time you’ll have to treat us to more than Nandos though,” Mirza said in a tweet.
Ali had even invited cricketers from India for his wedding ceremony. He said that he would happy if Indian cricketers turned up for his wedding.
As reported earlier, Shamia, 26, is from Haryana. She is a flight engineer with Emirates Airlines, while her family members are settled in New Delhi.
Hassan has now become the fourth Pakistani cricketer to get married to an Indian woman after Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Khan and Shoaib Malik.
