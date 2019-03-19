HOUSTON – The Houston chapters of Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora and Friends of India Society International took out a protest March 17 against what they said is Pakistan’s state policy on terrorism that has penetrated deep into India and spread its tentacles globally.
The strong diaspora contingent carried banners like "Global Terrorist State – Pakistan,” "Pakistan - Stop using terrorism as your State Policy,” "Kashmir is Integral part of India - stop meddling.”
Achalesh Amar, coordinator of the Houston chapter of Friends of India Society International, highlighted the global ramifications of terror and role of Pakistan in exporting it to the world, threatening the civil society at large.
Amar emphasized the role of Pakistan providing shelter to Al Qaeda leaders and providing safe havens and sanctuaries for dreaded terrorists to regroup and export terror machinery in other parts of the world after the fall of Afghanistan's Taliban regime in 2001, a press release said.
GKPD's Veena Ambardar spoke about the proxy war unleashed by Pakistan on India under Zia Doctrine in 1988 under the code word "Operation Tupac.”
She highlighted the salient features of this operation which encouraged cross-border terrorism, guerilla warfare in India fully supported and led by Pakistan's ISI and Army regulars.
Ambardar made reference to Kargil, where the nexus between Pakistan sponsored jihadi and their ISI and Army regulars was exposed at international level.
