Pakistani ‘mountain guardian’ Aisha Khan has been declared the winner of the ‘2019 Stanford Bright Award for Environmental Sustainability’ for “combating climate change while promoting economic resilience” in the high-altitude mountain regions of Pakistan.
This annual $100,000 award, Stanford’s largest environmental prize, recognizes exceptional contributions to global sustainability and is given to an organization in one of ten rotating regions each year.
Khan, according to the university, took her first trekking trip to Pakistan’s Karakoram range, the home of K2, the second-highest mountain in the world. While on her trek, it said, Khan saw that tourism in the area had produced a shocking amount of pollution – and she was determined to do something about it.
“Witnessing the environmental degradation of that magical landscape was perhaps the turning point in my consciousness,” said Khan, who is founder and chief executive of Mountain and Glacier Protection Organization and founder and executive director of the Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change, both based in Pakistan. “It was then that I fully understood the elemental power of nature and felt compelled by an inner urge to preserve and protect the environment.”
Since then, Khan, said Stanford, has led and coordinated multiple efforts to restore and preserve the high mountain regions of Pakistan in ways that benefit local economies and empower the residents of Pakistan’s high mountain regions.
Along with environmental protection, Khan has also pushed for the inclusion of women and youth in MGPO’s projects.
The award will be presented to Khan Oct. 3 at Stanford Law School. As part of the presentation, Khan will give a public lecture and will participate in a panel discussion followed by a reception.
