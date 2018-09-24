UNITED NATIONS— India will be focusing on a multilateral agenda at the high-level U.N. General Assembly session that begins Sept. 25 and let Pakistan be a "one-trick pony" on Kashmir if it wants to, India's Permanent Representative Syed Akbaruddin has said.
The U.N. works best on the basis of multilateralism and "India's positions based on partnerships get a great resonance," he said Sept. 23 at a news conference while replying to a reporter's query about the possibility of Pakistan raising Kashmir at the UNGA.
"If somebody else would like to be a one-trick pony, it is for them to regurgitate that act. We've handled this act many times in the past and are confident we'll do so again," he said.
"Solo players in a multilateral context have neither a past nor a future" and get "no resonance in such matters," he added.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Islamabad would bring up Kashmir at the UNGA and give "unequivocal support to the cause," Radio Pakistan has reported.
Pakistan has been raising Kashmir at all U.N. forums, regardless of the topic of the meetings, but no other country has joined it in making it an issue or even discussing it.
During the 2017 UNGA meeting, Pakistani zeal produced a major embarrassment when its Permanent Representative Maleeha Lodhi was caught out trying to pass off a picture of a wounded Palestinian girl as a Kashmiri.
Akbaruddin said that even when India talks about terrorism, it does not treat it as just a bilateral issue but deals with it in the international context of the havoc it wreaks around the world, for example Boko Haram in Africa, and terrorist groups elsewhere.
Led by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the U.N. session, India will focus on five topics: reformed multilateralism, climate change action, health, development and peacekeeping, he said.
Fresh from India's launch of the world's biggest public health insurance program, Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda will be joining the Indian delegation to represent the country at the high-level Ending Tuberculosis and Non-Communicable Diseases event.
Swaraj is scheduled to address the UNGA Sept. 29 at the morning session scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. Listed as the fifth speaker, she will likely speak around 7:15 p.m. (India time).
Qureshi's speech is set for the Sept. 29 afternoon session, which will give him an opportunity to react to Swaraj's address.
If he raises issues relating to India, the nation will have a right of reply, which could take place towards the end of that session the Oct. 1 session.
Customarily a junior diplomat exercises the right of reply at the UNGA high-level meeting.
