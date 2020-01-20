A Pakistani university has announced that it will be honoring Indian American biochemist Har Gobind Khorana, who was the recipient of the 1968 Nobel Prize for medicine.
“The Government College University Lahore is going to set up a research chair at its chemistry department in the name of its alumni Prof. Har Gobind Khorana,” PTI quoted GCU vice-chancellor Asghar Zaidi as saying.
Zaidi, reported the agency, made the remarks while speaking at a ceremony held at the university Jan. 2 to celebrate the 98th birth anniversary of GCU’s most eminent alumnus.
“A child born in small Raipur village in Multan (now in Pakistan) in 1922 became the world’s top biochemist and shared the 1968 Nobel Prize for Medicine with Marshall W. Nirenberg and Robert W. Holley for research that showed the order of nucleotides in nucleic acids, which carry the genetic code of the cell and control the cell’s synthesis of proteins,” Zaidi remarked while sharing the inspiring and fascinating story of Khorana, per PTI.
At the event, Zaidi, along with other academic and administrative heads, cut Khorana’s birth anniversary cake.
From 1970 until his retirement in 2007, Khorana was the Alfred P. Sloan Professor of Biology and Chemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Khorana, who died Nov. 9, 2011, is known as a scientist who revolutionized biochemistry with his pioneering work in DNA chemistry.
