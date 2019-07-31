Zareen Khan, the Pakistani American owner of the popular Menlo Park and Mountain View, Calif.-based restaurant, Zareen’s, recently detailed an incident on social media that upset her immensely, but as an immigrant, also prompted her to set an example for others to follow.
During a business lunch at a restaurant in Sunnyvale, Calif., Khan noted in the post that she was harassed by a stranger. He followed her around, constantly staring at her, she wrote.
“As I sat down, he came to my table and repeatedly called me terrorist,” Khan shared. “He quieted down after being told by the staff that he would be kicked out if he continued. There is no artful way to put it: being attacked like this-in my town where I always have felt safe-it hurt.”
Explaining further, Khan told ABC7 News: “He approached me and said, ‘Where are you from?’ I said Pakistan.’ “And he’s like, ‘Are you Muslim?’ I said yes. And then after that, he just turned around and whispered, ‘Terrorist, terrorist’ to me a couple times.”
In the same post, Khan announced that she will be donating a portion of her restaurants’ sales to the American Civil Liberties Union, to help immigrants going through much worse than what she faced.
“Tomorrow ICE raids will begin and, as a result, over 2,000 undocumented immigrants, who have been through the unimaginable already, will be targeted and sent to detention centers. And as ugly as my experience was, these people will face far worse,” Khan wrote. “Recent reports show that 41 detainees have been living in a cell built for eight, and to date 3,000 children have been separated from their parents by ICE. This is unacceptable. Our country was built and continues to be built on the backs of immigrants and refugees, they must be protected. Never again, is now.”
Khan continued: “After seeing what these immigrants have gone through, and after experiencing just a modicum of the ignorance they face daily, I have come to a decision. Both Zareen’s locations will now be donating a portion of all sales to the ACLU, an organization which defends immigrant rights.”
According to ABC7 News, Khan is vowing to donate up to $5,000 a year, for the next few years, to ACLU.
Khan ended her post with a lesson for the man who harassed her: “Wherever that racist man is now, I hope he knows that thanks in part to his bigotry, more immigrants will be getting the resources and respect they deserve.”
(0) comments
