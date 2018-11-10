The Brower Youth Awards were recently announced, with Pakistani American Mishka Banuri named among the six 2018 winners.
Banuri is a 17-year-old from Utah who helped craft and pass the Utah Climate Resolution, the first of its kind in a traditionally conservative state, the organization said in a news release.
Banuri is the co-founder of the Utah Youth Environmental Solutions, a youth-led group that engages with their community on environmental issues.
She has also been an organizer for the Utah People’s Climate March in 2016. The focus of her work is to empower youth to hold statewide organizations and institutions accountable to climate change and build the youth climate movement in Utah.
As a Pakistani Muslim American, Banuri seeks to build bridges and empower Muslim youth and students of color in Utah, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.