A group of Pakistani Americans has launched a support group pulling for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his vice-presidential nominee running mate Kamala Harris.
While many Americans of Pakistani origin were celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day on Aug. 14 this year with the usual fanfare – albeit virtual during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – one group decided to do something different and took the opportunity to launch a movement to garner support for Biden and Harris: Pakistani Americans for Biden-Harris.
Pakistan Americans are not a monolithic voting block but can be swayed by the right candidate and message, a release said.
They are also members of the Asian, South Asian and predominantly Muslim groupings. This year the addition of Sen. Harris as the VP candidate on the Democrat ticket has added a uniquely Desi element to the November presidential elections, the release said.
But let us not forget that Senator Harris is also half black and this election year message of Black Lives Matter could be significant for black and South Asian political cooperation, the release added.
The virtual event, dubbed “Pakistani Americans for Biden – A Community Fired Up for Change,” got off to a great start with the poetry of Faiz Ahmed Faiz.
The event coordinator and co-founder of the AAPI Victory Fund, former White House AAPI Commissioner Dilawar Syed, introduced the program details.
He went on to explain that they will do everything in their power to elect Joe Biden as president, the release said.
He added that with the addition of Harris to the ticket, the South Asian community is in the frontlines of this election.
“We are building a coalition of Black and Brown communities including Pakistani-Americans all over this country to win this election,” he said.
The importance of the diaspora in India’s freedom movements was also highlighted, the release said.
Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang added his words of encouragement to this effort.
Many young Pakistani Americans including candidate for U.S. Congress from Virginia Qasim Rashid took the opportunity to express their views.
The concluding panel consisted of Dilawar Syed, Ashley Allison, national director of Coalitions, Biden for President; Wajahat Ali, noted author and journalist; and actor Kumail Nanjiani.
