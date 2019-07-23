WASHINGTON — Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan July 23 said that he was surprised by India's reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's offer of mediation to bring Islamabad and New Delhi to the dialogue table for resolving the Kashmir conflict.
"Surprised by India's reaction to President Trump's offer of mediation to bring Pak and India to dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict which has held subcontinent hostage for 70 years. Generations of Kashmiris have suffered and are suffering daily and need conflict resolution," Khan said in a tweet.
During a press conference with Khan July 22, Trump had claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in the Kashmir dispute with Pakistan.
"I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago, and talking of the subject, and he said 'would you like to be a mediator?', and I asked where, and he said Kashmir'. I said if I could mediate, I will help.. I would love to help on Kashmir," adding it is a "terrible situation in Kashmir.. bombs going off all the time.”
India immediately rejected Trump's assertion. "No such request has been made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the U.S. President," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.
"It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism. The Simla Agreement & the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally," he said.
Hours after Trump offered to mediate in the Kashmir issue, U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary Alice Wells clarified that the Trump administration welcomes India and Pakistan sitting down to resolve the issue and the "U.S. stands ready to assist.”
Wells acknowledged that Kashmir is a bilateral issue for both parties to discuss – echoing India's consistent stand on the subject.
The Pakistani prime minister, in an interview with Fox News July 22, said his country would be willing to give up its nuclear weapons if India did the same.
In the interview, Khan was asked how Pakistan would respond if India said it was giving up its nuclear weapons.
"Nuclear war is not an option between Pakistan and India. The idea of nuclear war is actually self-destruction," he replied.
Speaking on the recent tensions between the two South Asian neighbors in February, Khan said he had asked Trump to play his role and mediate between the two countries.
"The U.S. is the most powerful country in the world, the only country which could mediate between Pakistan and India and resolve the only issue which is Kashmir. The only reason for 70 years we have not been able to live like civilized neighbors is Kashmir," Khan told Fox News.
"I really feel that India should come on the table, U.S. could play a big part, and President Trump can certainly play a big part. We are talking about 1.3 billion people on this earth. Imagine the dividends of peace if somehow that issue could be resolved," he added.
In the interview with Fox News, Khan also said that his country knew about the presence of Osama bin Laden on its soil and that the Inter-Services Intelligence provided information to the CIA, which helped the U.S. track down the Al-Qaeda chief.
His comments are in stark contrast to Pakistan's official stand, as per which it has denied any knowledge of Osama bin Laden's whereabouts until he was shot dead in a night-time raid by American special forces on May 2, 2011 in Abbottabad.
Khan, who is on a three-day visit to the U.S., made the remarks in the interview when he was asked whether Pakistan would release jailed doctor Shakeel Afridi, who played a key role in the tracking down of the Al-Qaeda chief.
He said that it was the ISI that had provided the initial location through a phone connection to the Central Intelligence Agency. "... It was ISI that gave the information which led to the location of Osama bin Laden. If you ask CIA, it was ISI which gave the initial location through the phone connection," the Pakistan prime minister said.
Khan did not say anything more on the release of Afridi even as Trump has called for the release of the Pakistani doctor.
Addressing a press conference, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said July 23 that President Trump has accepted Prime Minister Khan's invitation to visit Pakistan.
