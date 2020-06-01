PALO ALTO, California — As cities around the U.S. burned and raged over the brutal slaying of Minnesota resident George Floyd, who was killed by a white police officer, a group of Indian Americans organized a silent demonstration May 31 afternoon here to express solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. View the photos from the silent demonstration. See main story.
(All photos by Som Sharma/India-West)
