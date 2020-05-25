Panera Bread president and chief executive officer Niren Chaudhary has stated his support for President Donald Trump’s push to re-open the American economy through phases.
Choudhary made the announcement during a May 18 White House briefing with restaurant executives and industry leaders, saying re-opening amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is the right thing to do, according to reports.
The U.S. has started opening up after two months of lockdown amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. is the worst-hit country with over 1.5 million cases and nearly 95,000 deaths due to the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.
"I believe that the health crisis is now becoming a financial crisis with 36 million Americans unemployed, and a humanitarian crisis as well, with about 54 million Americans fighting hunger," Chaudhary said during the briefing. "And therefore, I think opening up the economy right now in a phased manner is the right thing to do," the Indian American executive added.
The restaurant industry is one of the worst affected with millions of Americans being laid off or furloughed in the last two-three months due to the pandemic.
During the roundtable, Trump noted that the restaurant industry has been "tremendously impacted" by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to reports.
"It’s an industry that we’re working very hard with and on. We’re looking at doing deductibility so that a corporation can use a restaurant or entertainment clubs, et cetera, and get deductibility. I think that’ll really have a big impact," the president said.
Trump told the restaurant executives that his government's Paycheck Protection Program has delivered over $30 billion in aid to the restaurant industry. Under the program, relief via potentially forgivable loans are being provided to businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to reports.
In the past few weeks, Trump has emphasized on a safe and gradual reopening of the U.S. economy. Most of the 50 U.S. states have announced their plans to reopen the businesses amidst the growing number of the coronavirus cases and deaths, reports said.
Chaudhary was named CEO of Panera in May 2019, according to a Panera Bread press release. He has more than 25 years of international corporate leadership experience in the food retail and hospitality industry.
The Indian American executive joined Panera from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc., where he served as COO and president of the International Division. Prior to that, he spent 23 years at Yum! Brands in a number of positions, including serving as president of Yum! India, and most recently in the role of president of KFC Global, where he was responsible for 5,000 stores in 50 countries with $5 billion in revenue.
Chaudhary holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from St. Stephen’s College in Delhi, an MBA in marketing from the University of Delhi, and also completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.
Panera Bread runs a chain of over 2,000 bakery-cafes in the U.S. and Canada.
An alumnus of St. Stephen's College in Delhi and M.B.A. in marketing from the Delhi University, Chaudhary is frequently invited by the White House to share his views on the revival of the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.
Also during the briefing, Panera Bread and Covelli Enterprises announced a partnership with the Children’s Hunger Alliance and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide meals to children in need in Ohio, WKBN said in a report.
Covelli’s Panera Bread restaurants will be assisting CHA to feed children who are typically provided meals at Ohio schools, afterschool and childcare centers. Panera is also working with the USDA to scale this model with other states across the nation.
