The paramour of an Indian American New Jersey man accused of hiring a hit man to kill his ex-wife pleaded guilty April 23 to conspiring in a murder-for-hire plot.
Sandya Reddy, the long-time girlfriend of Narsan Lingala, appeared in federal court and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to use and using the facilities of interstate commerce in the commission of a murder-for-hire plot, as reported by mycentraljersey.com. She faces up to 10 years in prison.
Earlier this year, Lingala, 55, was charged with one count of murder for hire. He is being held without bail. Lingala’s ex-wife is not identified by the Justice Department, but India-West has learned her name, Saroja Alkanti, via a search of divorce decrees.
According to the Justice Department complaint and 2017 records contesting the divorce decree, Lingala and Alkanti divorced in 2012; the couple have two children, who were underage at the time. Lingala was ordered to pay child support of $358 per week, based on his stated income of $152,000 per year. Alkanti’s income was stated at $47,000.
Lingala spent the next five years challenging the court-ordered child support. In 2017, during a hearing on the matter, he stated that he had not agreed to the settlement, and had signed under duress because — during the initial 2012 proceedings — he was handcuffed in court when the judge learned there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest for violating a final restraining order entered against him in Massachusetts.
Around May of 2018, Lingala was in a holding cell in Middlesex County, New Jersey, while he awaited a court hearing. According to the Justice Department’s complaint, he asked a fellow inmate if he knew someone who could kill his ex-wife. The inmate said he knew of someone.
The following month, the inmate introduced him by phone to Manny, who was actually an undercover agent. Manny and Lingala had several conversations by phone before agreeing to meet at a mall in New Jersey on Aug. 13, 2018.
Lingala brought Reddy to the meeting with Manny. He introduced Reddy as his girlfriend, saying: “there are no secrets between us.” Manny, who was recording the conversation, asked Reddy if she understood what was happening. She replied: “everything, everything.” Lingala stated that Reddy had even been “pitching ideas” as to how to commit the murder.
“I want that woman to be out of my life. Totally. Never again. She never comes back,” Lingala told the undercover agent, according to the complaint.
The undercover agent asked: “Look, I’m going to be frank. Do you want me to take care of her?” Lingala said yes, according to the Justice Department complaint. Manny, the undercover agent, then said: “She’s done. I’m going to kill her. End of story.”
The undercover agent said he would not torture Alkanti. To which Lingala affirmed that he did not want her to be tortured.
Both Lingala and Reddy gave the undercover agent extensive information about Alkanti, her home, how to get in, and details of her work commute. Reddy used her cell phone to show Manny photos of Alkanti from Facebook. She also used the Internet during the meeting to search for Alkanti’s work address.
The three then set a price for the murder-for-hire: between $5,000-$10,000. Lingala asked if he could pay after the deed was done, but the agent said he needed some form of down payment. They discussed various ways Lingala could make the payment, including giving jewelry as collateral.
Immediately after the meeting, both Lingala and Reddy were arrested.
In a post-arrest statement, Reddy said she did not initially understand that Lingala was trying to kill his wife. She admitted to owning a shell company that helped Lingala to avoid paying child support, and also that Lingala wanted to get rid of his wife so that he no longer had to pay child support and his kids would be returned to him.
Since the arrests, Lingala has been bullying Reddy into pleading not guilty, according to the Justice Department complaint. He has told his lover that she would be in great danger if she testifies against him.
“You will not survive a trial against me. Do you understand????” Lingala allegedly threatened Reddy, according to the Justice Department.
Court papers do not indicate if Reddy will be forced to testify against her husband, reported mycentraljersey.com.
(See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2RN2jp0)
