An Arizona restaurant is facing a lawsuit for allegedly serving alcohol to minors prior to a fatal crash that killed 23-year-old Mihir Dixit.
North Italia restaurant and its parent firm Fox Restaurant Concepts LLC are among the defendants in the case that claims the restaurant served alcohol to driver Anthony Hall, 18, and his two companions shortly before their car crashed into a light pole, according to a Tucson.com report.
One of the passengers, Dixit, a student from India studying at the University of Arizona, died at the scene of the late-night crash near North Oracle Road and West Auto Mall Drive in September 2017, the publication said.
Patterson, the injured passenger, and the late student’s parents are plaintiffs in the case filed Sept. 10 in Pima County Superior Court, the report said.
The plaintiffs have requested a jury trial, it added. Hall also is named as a defendant.
A Tucson Police Department report provided to the Star by one of the plaintiff’s attorneys said the driver, Hall, initially told police he’d been drinking at home before the crash, but a few days later, said one of his friends had been buying him “alcoholic drinks at North restaurant prior to the incident,” according to the report.
Tests taken after the crash showed Hall’s blood alcohol level at two to three times the legal limit for driving, the police report said, the report added.
The lawsuit accuses the restaurant of negligence, claiming North staffers served the trio two bottles of $200 champagne and two $65 bottles of white wine during a 90-minute visit despite Hall and Patterson being underage at the time, it said.
A search of online records of Arizona’s liquor department indicates that no disciplinary action has been taken to date against the restaurant’s liquor license, the report said.
Hall was charged by police with one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault causing serious or permanent physical injury, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.