Salim Patel, who was elected as a councilman in Passaic, N.J., was sworn into the post at a special ceremony Jan. 17 at the Passaic High School auditorium.
Administering the oath of office to the Indian American councilman was the state’s Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.
"Picture this, an event where a Hindu priest starts the event, and then the Jewish American assemblyman introduces the Dominican American mayor, who is about to introduce the Sikh American attorney general, who is about to swear in the first South Asian American member of the council here, the first Muslim American, I believe, to be on this council," Grewal told the crowd, according to a NorthJersey.com report. "Our diversity here is our strength."
The event was attended by hundreds.
“I have to say that I was absolutely floored by the outpouring of love and support by all those that showed up,” Patel said in a Facebook post.
Patel was appointed in September to fill the seat left vacant after the death of Councilwoman Zaida Polanco, in early August, the report said.
He ran and won the seat in November to finish Polanco's unexpired term which ends in May, the report noted. Prior to that, Patel served on the Passaic Board of Education for almost a decade, it said.
In addition to his role on the council, Patel also serves as the chairman of the board of the SMILE Organization, as well as the manager of financial planning analysis at Aeropostale and commissioner of the Passaic Board of Education.
He previously held stints as a financial analyst at The Children’s Place and Shearman and Sterling. Patel earned degrees at the University of Southern California and Rutgers University,
