As part of the worldwide implementation of the Passport Seva Project, Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Gen. V.K. Singh (Retd.) inaugurated the launch of this project in Washington, D.C. Nov. 24.
The Passport Seva Project is part of the flagship Passport Seva Program of the Ministry of External Affairs and was first inaugurated outside India at the high commission of India in London Oct. 24.
The event was attended by members of the Indian American community as well as several passport applicants, who received their passports issued under the new project directly from Singh.
Speaking on the occasion, Singh highlighted the efforts of the government in making the passport services more accessible and user friendly. In recent years, he said, a considerable improvement, both in terms of procedure and timelines, has been made, which has enabled faster delivery of passport services to applicants in India and abroad. He pointed out that with the implementation of the Passport Seva Project in the U.S., there would be further improvement and streamlining of the passport services rendered to Indian citizens living abroad.
In addition to inaugurating the Passport Seva Project in Washington, D.C., Singh had earlier launched the project at the Consulate General of India in New York, and at the Consulate General of India in Atlanta, Nov. 21 and Nov. 25, respectively. Subsequent rollouts will also take place at Indian Consulates in Houston, Texas; Chicago, Ill.; and San Francisco, Calif.
