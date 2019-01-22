File photo of the Administrator of White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, Neomi Rao, attending a Diwali ceremony in the Roosevelt Room of the White House Nov. 13, 2018 in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump has nominated the Indian American to fill the seat vacated by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)