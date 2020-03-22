The Patanjali Yogpeeth (USA) Trust conducted a three-day assistant teacher program and self-development workshop at Shrinathji Haveli in Irvine, Calif., from Feb. 7-9.
Patanjali Yogpeeth, founded by world-renowned Yogrishi Swami Ramdev, conducts yoga camps and shivirs, or workshops, to spread knowledge about sage Patanjali’s core principles of yog and to make it accessible to the masses, according to a press release.
The assistant yog teacher training workshop in Irvine was coordinated by a local volunteer and yoga teacher, Tanvi Shah.
The workshop was led by Dr. Dilip Sarkar and Shekhar Agrawal. Sarkar is one of the foremost experts of yoga therapy who combines his 45-year experience in Western medicine with his extensive knowledge of integrative medicine, including Ayurveda and yoga therapy, noted the release.
Agarwal is the president of the Patanjali Yogpeeth (USA) Trust. He is a fervent advocate of Patanjali Yog and has been a yog teacher for the past 25 years. He has been conducting teacher training for the past 12 years.
The workshop covered yoga and its philosophy; pranayama, its philosophy and practice; anatomy and physiology; asanas and traditional exercises; bandhas; chakras; mudras; meditation; and acupressure. Furthermore, the participants learned about the core principles of Ayurveda, healthy lifestyle, disease-specific asanas/pranayama, yoga meditation and acupressure.
Sixty-five participants attended the workshop and gained a deep understanding of sage Patanjali’s eight principles of yoga and received systematic training of yog postures and meditation, said the release.
Upon completion of the assistant yog teacher training, a participant can promote yog and conduct free yog-pranayam classes. This training will allow the participants to be a part of a global movement pioneered by Swami Ramdev to revive the ancient yog science and fulfill his dream for a healthy and disease-free world.
On March 8 morning, all the participants were surprised when Swami Ramdev connected with the group via a video conference call and conveyed his message and blessings.
Agrawal recently announced that Yogrishi Swami Ramdev will be in Houston, Texas, from June 18-20 to personally conduct a 3-day Yoga Chikitsa (therapy) and meditation camp at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston.
