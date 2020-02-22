IRVINE, Calif. — The Patanjali Yogpeeth (USA) Trust held a three-day assistant teacher program and self-development workshop at Shrinathji Haveli here from Feb. 7-9.
About 65 people attended the workshop which was led by Dr. Dilip Sarkar, who combines his 45-year experience in western medicine with his knowledge of integrative medicine, including ayurveda and yoga therapy; and Shekhar Agarwal the president of the organization, according to a press release.
The Patanjali Yogpeeth is founded by world-renowned Yog rishi Swami Ramdev. Participants had a pleasant surprise when he connected with the group via video conference and conveyed his message and blessings. Many participants requested that he come to the U.S. and conduct yoga camps.
