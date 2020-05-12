The 2020 Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement – often described as the ‘Nobel Prize for the Environment’ – has been awarded to Indian environmental economist Pavan Sukhdev, as well as to biologist Gretchen C. Daily, both pioneers in illuminating and quantifying the economic value of our natural environment. Sukhdev specifically has been honored for his work in bringing the economic consequences of environmental degradation and loss to the attention of corporate and political decision-makers.
“The Tyler Prize Executive Committee is honored to recognize two outstanding individuals who have pioneered the valuing of natural capital – in rigorous scientific and economic terms – recognizing nature’s vital role in supporting human wellbeing,” said Julia Marton-Lefèvre, Tyler Prize chair, in a press release.
When Sukhdev was chosen to lead a seemingly routine study into the economic benefits of biodiversity and the economic costs of its degradation and loss, few could have imagined the impact that would follow. When the first report of ‘The Economics of Ecosystems and Biodiversity’ was published, during the peak of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, news outlets around the world began to dedicate headlines to the staggering cost of deforestation to the global economy.
The TEEB report would go on to become a foundation for the Green Economy movement – an achievement for which Sukhdev is being awarded the 2020 Tyler Prize.
“You don’t have to be an environmentalist to care about protecting the environment. Just ask a farmer who now has to rent beehives to pollinate his crops, because there are no longer enough bees in wild nature to do the job for free. But bees don’t send invoices, so the value of their services is not recognized,” said Sukhdev, explaining the economic invisibility of nature, according to the release.
As a former managing director at Deutsche Bank, Sukhdev was perhaps an unusual choice of environmental leader. A financial markets professional for 25 years, he was uniquely placed to put the consequences of environmental decline into financial and business terminology, and help politicians and business leaders to understand the consequences of their policy and business choices, revolutionizing how decision-makers would come to view the natural world. The UN appointed Sukhdev to lead the ‘Green Economy Initiative’, one of the nine Joint Crisis Initiatives launched in 2009 by the UN Secretary General. The Initiative demonstrated that the greening of economies is actually a new engine for economic growth, a source of new employment, and a means to poverty alleviation.
“His work, particularly with UNEP’s ‘TEEB’ and ‘Green Economy Initiative’, has led to extraordinary improvements in our understanding of the economics of ecosystems and biodiversity,” said Marton-Lefèvre.
The Tyler Prize of $200,000 will be shared equally between the Laureates.
The Tyler Prize is the latest in Sukhdev’s string of recent awards, having been the joint winner of the Asahi Glass Foundation “Blue Planet Prize” in 2016, and the KfW Foundation “Bernhard Grzimek Award for Biodiversity” in 2015.
Sukhdev currently serves the World Wildlife Fund as president and chairman of the board, as well as board member for the TEEB Advisory Board, Stockholm Resilience Center, and the Cambridge Conservation Initiative.
“Sukhdev’s phenomenal contribution to the global understanding of ecological and environmental value will define our approach to conservation for generations to come,” said Satya S. Tripathi, UN Assistant Secretary-General and head of UNEP New York.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, the Tyler Prize 2020 Laureates will be honored in New York in 2021.
The Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement was established by the late John and Alice Tyler in 1973. Recipients encompass the spectrum of environmental concerns, including environmental policy, health, air and water pollution, ecosystem disruption and loss of biodiversity, and energy resources. The prize is awarded by the international Tyler Prize Executive Committee with the administrative support of the University of Southern California.
