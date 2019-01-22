The Ellis Island Honors Society, in conjunction with the American Immigrant Society, Jan. 8 unveiled its inaugural group of Beacon Award recipients, honoring 24 individuals under the age of 40, among which Indian Americans Ankur Jain, Dr. Farah Alani and Jamal Madni were tabbed.
The group honored creative disrupters, entrepreneurs and diverse professionals younger than 40 who are paving the way forward.
Jain is the founder and chief executive officer of Kairos, a venture fund building and investing in companies to tackle the world's greatest challenges. Over the years, Kairos has helped launch and grow over $6.5 billion worth of companies tackling problems in healthcare, housing costs, transportation networks and more.
Before rejoining Kairos in May 2017, Jain was the vice president of product at Tinder, the world's largest social network for meeting people. He joined Tinder after it acquired his previous company, Humin, where he served as founder and CEO.
Over the years Jain has been recognized for a variety of achievements. In 2017, he was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. In 2011, Inc. magazine named Ankur Jain the "Best Connected 21-Year-Old in the World" and included him in its "30 Under 30" list. In 2012, Jain was named “30 under 30: Solution Broker” by the Christian Science Monitor. And in 2015, Forbes also named Jain to their “30 under 30” list. Jain also currently serves on the innovation board of the X-Prize foundation and as a member of the Pacific Council on Foreign Relations.
Jain graduated from the Wharton School of Business in May 2011.
Alani is a podiatrist and founder of To Healthy Feet Podiatry. She received her degree from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Illinois in 2011 where she was awarded a Health Service Award for her professional contributions to rural clinics in Mexico.
Alani completed her residency training here in New York City and in Newport Beach, California. She also completed a fellowship in dermato-pathology in Atlanta, Georgia. Her diverse training allows her to provide evidence-based cutting-edge care of the foot and ankle.
Alani takes pride in ensuring that her patients understand their conditions and the various treatment options (including conservative and non-conservative treatment options), while supporting them through the treatment and recovery, her bio said.
She specializes in reconstructive surgeries of the foot, such as bunion and hammertoe corrections, ligament reconstruction, and arthritic and sports-related injuries. Alani has a particular passion for diagnosing and treating sports injuries, such as those commonly experienced by runners, skiers and dancers, her bio added.
Alani is certified by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine, and she is a member of the New York State Podiatric Medical Association and the American College of Foot and Ankle Orthopedics and Medicine.
Madni is the manager director of enterprise technology strategy at The Boeing Company. He began his career with what he said in his LinkedIn bio was the "most meaning 18 months of my life," teaching engineering and computer science to high school, undergraduate and graduate students at Long Beach State University. He called it "A transformative experience that allowed me to touch the lives of hundreds of students, and in turn, learn from them on life's true lessons of resilience, idealism and creativity."
He then transitioned to Boeing Satellite Systems and embarked on a technical and leadership journey during the most unprecedented and scrutinized era in the space industry, the bio said. More specifically, he focused on balancing technical intuition for software development, laser communications, advanced analytics and microelectronics, while thriving in the purposeful ambiguity of business strategy, new market development and customer cultivation, it added.
Madni earned two bachelor's degrees from the University of Southern California, two master's from UCLA, and certificates for various programs at The London School of Economics and Political Science, Caltech and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The inaugural group of Beacon Award recipients were formally honored at a Jan. 10 gala in New York City hosted by Dr. Oz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.