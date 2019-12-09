PBS NewsHour senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz will be among the moderators for the upcoming sixth Democratic primary debate, set for Dec. 19 at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, according to a PBS NewsHour and POLITICO report.
The other moderators are: Judy Woodruff, POLITICO managing editor; Tim Alberta, POLITICO chief political correspondent; and NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor.
Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as senior national correspondent and primary substitute anchor.
Prior to joining the NewsHour, Nawaz was an anchor and correspondent at ABC News, anchoring breaking news coverage and leading the network’s digital coverage of the 2016 presidential election. Before that, the Pakistani American served as a foreign correspondent at NBC News, reporting from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, Turkey, and the broader region. She is also the founder and former managing editor of NBC’s Asian America platform, built to elevate the voices of America’s fastest-growing population, according to the press release.
At the NewsHour, Nawaz has reported on politics, foreign affairs, education, climate change, culture and sports. She also regularly covers issues around detention, refugees and asylum, and migrant children in U.S. government custody.
In 2019, her reporting as part of a NewsHour series on the global plastic problem was the recipient of a Peabody Award.
Nawaz began her career as a Nightline Fellow at ABC News. When the Sept. 11 attacks happened just weeks into her first job, Nawaz was given the opportunity to work on one of the most important news events in recent times, which set the precedent for the rest of her career.
Nawaz has also been honored with an Emmy Award for the NBC News Special “Inside the Obama White House,” a Society for Features Journalism Award, and was a recipient of the International Reporting Project fellowship in 2009. She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania, where she captained the varsity field hockey team, and later earned her master's degree from the London School of Economics.
She lives with her husband and two daughters in the Washington, D.C. area.
The DNC-sanctioned debate is produced in partnership between PBS NewsHour and POLITICO.
