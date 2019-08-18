The Pearland, Texas-based Kannappan Art Museum celebrated its second anniversary July 13 which was hosted by the Pearland Alliance for Arts and Culture. The museum is named after Indian American engineer Sockalingam Sam Kannappan.
Dozens of guests convened at the function, including many American officials. At the function, Dr. V. G. Santhosam, chairman of VGP Chennai, was accorded the title of ‘Thirukkural King’ by Pearland Mayor Tom Reid.
Other dignitaries present at the event included Brazoria County Commissioner Stacy Adams, Pearland City Councilman Derrick Reed, Congressman Pete Olson, Pearland City Manager Clay Pearson, Dr. John Kelley from the office of Pearland Independent School District, Kim Sinistore from Pearland Visitors bureau, Eddy Allen, president of Asia Society Texas Center; Constable Buck Stevens, and Heidi Weiss, executive director of PAA&C.
At the event, a portrait of Kannappan was also unveiled by Adams.
