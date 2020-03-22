NEW DELHI – Penguin Random House India March 6 announced the acquisition of a memoir of Sheela Birnstiel, also known as Ma Anand Sheela.
Titled “By My Own Rules,” the book will be published in the second half of 2020 in English across the country under the Ebury Press imprint of Penguin Random House.
In the memoir, Birnstiel will give readers an unwaveringly honest view of her life after Osho. For the first time, she will write about her adventures and experiences of exploring each crossroad she has faced in her life and what she learnt from it.
In the ‘80s, she was the personal secretary of Rajneesh, also known as Osho, and managed the Rajneesh commune in Wasco County, Oregon. She was eventually sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison but was released early. Today, she runs homes for the disabled and elderly in Switzerland.
From being tried by a Swiss court to an interview with Karan Johar on her grand return to India, she is at times adored by the world and at times vilified.
Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage Publishing, Penguin Random House India, said, “Ma Anand Sheela is unconventional, fearless, strong and spirited. She has had an adventurous and extraordinary life and has always lived it on her own terms. ‘By My Own Rules’ is her memoir in which she talks about her life and work in Switzerland, her family, her memories of Rajneesh and what continues to drive her to live her dream even today. I am delighted to be publishing ‘By My Own Rules,’ which is a window into the life of Ma Anand Sheela.”
Expressing her enthusiasm on her upcoming book, Birnstiel said, “It takes a lot of courage for any publishing house to work with someone with my history – for I am no writer; I am simply narrating my life. I believe that experiences are, at times, mightier than literature. And I thank Penguin Random House India for giving me this opportunity.”
