Indu Empowers Now, a Pittsburg, Pennsylvania-based nonprofit initiative founded to combat domestic violence in Indian American and South Asian communities across the U.S., is making efforts geared towards providing culture specific resources to survivors across the country.
South Asian populations are under served when it comes to domestic violence, especially considering the high percentage of South Asian survivors of intimate partner violence in developed countries, the organization stated in a press release, adding that Indu’s services attempt to serve first-generation South Asian immigrants, who face various obstacles when trying to leave their abusers.
“Factors like financial dependence, immigration status, lack of support groups, language and cultural barriers prevent survivors from seeking help,” the NGO explained. Thus, Indu connects lawyers, translators and immigration services to South Asian domestic violence shelters across the country, while instituting support groups in the Greater Pittsburgh Area. Additionally, Indu, which has been recognized by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, is developing a portal that allows users to sign up to volunteer and donate to South Asian domestic violence shelters across the U.S.
To combat the pattern of violence that pervades South Asian communities, Indu is collaborating with Promundo to hold community trainings for men of South Asian descent across Pittsburgh. These trainings, said the organization, will help develop positive attitudes towards family-life by educating men about their role as engaged parents and partners. Promundo is a nonprofit that engages men and boys in promoting gender equality and preventing violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.