Democrats and Republicans in Pennsylvania’s 37th Senate District convened their committees Jan. 27 to choose their nominees for the April special election.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the GOP has nominated Allegheny County Republican Committee chair D. Raja for the post, while the Democrats recommended former Navy officer Pam Iovino.
The special election on April 2 will decide who represents the district covering Allegheny County’s western and southern suburbs and Peters in Washington County, with the winner serving the seat that Republican Guy Reschenthaler vacated until it is up for election in 2020, according to the report.
Raja, 53, of Mt. Lebanon, is the founder and owner of Computer Enterprises Inc., a technology company headquartered in Pittsburgh. The Indian American has served on the board of the Port Authority of Allegheny County since 2013, the report said.
Because of those ventures, he has said he has an understanding of financial statements, budgets and regulations that will put him at an advantage when navigating Pennsylvania’s budget. He also has claimed that he has a record of creating jobs, according to the report.
As treasurer of the state Republican Party and chairman of the county committee, Raja brings many connections to the race. When he announced his campaign in November, he touted endorsements from U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania Sen. Jake Corman, that chamber’s majority leader; and state Sen. Joseph Scarnati, that chamber’s president pro tem, the publication noted.
Raja ran for the seat in 2012, but lost in the general. This time, he said he will focus on defining himself before the Democrats try to define him, the report added.
“The Republican Party is unified in its desire to see that [Raja] is successful, to send to Harrisburg someone who can be a check on this governor’s attempt to continue to raise taxes and hurt Pennsylvania’s business climate,” state GOP chairman Val DiGiorgio said in the report.
(See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2G7LCm4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.