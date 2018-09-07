An Indian American doctor accused of deliberately burning his wife with a hot iron last year pleaded guilty Sept. 4 in Lackawanna County (Pa.) Court to two counts of disorderly conduct, the Times-Tribune reported.
Dr. Bhargav Chowdary Paleti, 31, of Dunmore, was immediately sentenced by President Judge Michael J. Barrasse to one to two months in the county prison, plus two years of probation, the report said.
Paleti, who was affiliated with the Geisinger Health System at the time, was arrested by Dunmore police on aggravated assault and other charges in March 2017 after his wife told officers he twice burned her with an iron, the publication said.
The second assault left Jaahnari Vajje, who married Paleti in India in 2016, with severe burns on her right forearm, police said, according to the report.
Under questioning by Barrasse, Paleti said he understood the rights he was giving up by pleading guilty and indicated he had discussed with his attorney, Jason Mattioli, how it could affect his immigration status, it added.
Before sentencing, Mattioli said Paleti had no prior arrests or any previous contact with the criminal justice system, the report said.
Mattioli told Barrasse that Paleti, who lost his job last spring, has made arrangements to move to Montreal, Canada, and must leave the United States by Oct. 9 to avoid potential arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, it added.
At the time of her husband’s arrest, Vajje told Dunmore police Paleti had been unhappy with their arranged marriage from the outset and frequently subjected her to beatings and other physical abuse, according to court documents, the publication said.
