Grieving from the loss of her husband Feb. 29, Manu Batchali launched a GoFundMe page seeking financial help.
Her husband, Anjanee Kumar Batchali, passed away from sudden heart failure in Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, and the widow's plea was heard.
In the week-plus since the campaign opened, Batchali and her family has received more than $200,000 in support.
"He collapsed the night before and I took him to the hospital immediately. After 3 hours of trying, doctors declared he could not be revived," Manu Batchali explained of the dire situation.
"He was a loving father to our two children, aged 7 years and 18 months. None of us saw this coming. Anji was highly health conscious and loved fitness. He was also a valuable employee in his company’s IT Department. He lived a vibrant, healthy, and impactful life. He was only 38 years old, gone far too soon," she added.
Manu explained how Anjanee was on an H-1B visa and was the sole financial supporter of not only their immediate family, but for much of their extended family as well.
"I am on a dependent Visa, which is in danger of being revoked. With Anji’s passing, we have no income and could use some support to help us get back on our feet," the post continued.
The donations, which at time of press had reached $203,450, will be used for medical bills, end of life expenses and relocation costs. The donation capability on the page has since been disabled.
Manu provided an update March 4, saying, "After taxes, bills and other expenses, part of whatever left will be saved for the education of Dhrithi and Daivansh. Even though they will never have the benefit of care and advice of their father, I know Anji always insists on good education for our kids. Considering the sky rocketing costs of education, I am hoping these funds will help them get started to some extent when they need the most."
The remaining funds, she said, will be used to help her father-in-law, who depended on his son for financial support. He lives by himself in Bangalore and has medical conditions that need continuous care.
"It’s my responsibility to be his Son now on and provide assistance as much as I can," she wrote.
"As far as me personally, I will find a job that suits my education and experience, run the family and try my best to fulfill my husband's dream of his and the family. Thank you one and all again from the bottom of my heart," she concluded.
