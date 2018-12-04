The number of undocumented Indian Americans has seen a 140 percent rise over the past decade, even as overall numbers of unauthorized immigrants have dipped to a historic low, revealed the Pew Research Center in a report released Nov. 27.
The report, titled “U.S. Unauthorized Immigrant Total Dips to Lowest Level in a Decade,” tracked the estimated numbers of undocumented U.S. residents from 2007 to 2016.
In 2007, undocumented immigration reached a peak, with more than 12.2 million people living in the shadows. In 2016, that number fell to 10.7 million, a decline of about 1.5 million people, according to the report, which was based on an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau Data and the annual American Community Survey. The report also includes data from the Current Population Survey, a monthly survey of about 55,000 households conducted jointly by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census Bureau.
In 2007, the U.S. was home to 325,000 undocumented Indian Americans, on par with China. While the latter country’s numbers have remained static, undocumented residents from India jumped to 475,000, on par with Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.
Statistically, one out of every six Indian Americans is undocumented, with an overall population of three million. The Department of Homeland Security and the Migration Policy Institute report similar numbers, estimating that half a million unauthorized immigrants from India currently reside in the U.S.
India is the fastest-growing country for people who overstay their business, student, or tourist visas to stay on in the U.S. One out of every 100 visitors from India, and almost two out of every 100 international students from India overstayed their U.S. visa during the 2017 fiscal year, according to a report issued Aug. 9 by the Department of Homeland Security.
According to DHS statistics, 1,078,809 visitors from India arrived in the U.S. last year on B1 or B2 visitors’ visas. Of those, 1,708 stayed for a while after their visa expired, but eventually left the U.S.
An estimated 12,498 visitors overstayed and are believed to still reside in the U.S., in undocumented status.
Approximately 127,435 students from India graduated and finished their optional practical training, and were expected to return to the home country. Of those, 1,567 stayed for a while but eventually left, while 2,833 remained in the country, accruing unlawful presence, about 3.5 percent, according to the DHS report. (See earlier story.) New policies put in place last summer will make foreign students deportable if they overstay within a day of graduation or after completing OPT.
Challenging the narrative espoused by the Trump administration, undocumented immigrants from Mexico declined astonishingly sharply, from almost seven million in 2007 to 5.4 million in 2017. Mexico, however, still remains the primary port of entry for undocumented residents. An estimated 3,000 Indians are believed to have entered the U.S. on foot last year via a point on the U.S.-Mexico border.
The Pew report also revealed interesting data about the lives of undocumented U.S. residents. Increasingly, unauthorized immigrants are long-term U.S. residents. By 2016, an unauthorized immigrant adult had typically lived in the U.S. for almost 15 years, compared with a median of eight years in 2007.
About five million U.S.-born children live with at least one undocumented parent. But the number of births to undocumented immigrants has dipped over the past decade, according to the report.
The number who work in management, business and professional jobs has significantly risen over the past decade. 275,000 unauthorized immigrants – representing about two percent of the overall workforce – hold positions in the skilled workforce.
The number of undocumented immigrants in California has dropped by more than half a million over the past decade. California is home to the largest population of undocumented Americans, an estimated 2.8 million.
When it comes to public opinion about unauthorized immigrants, most Americans say they feel sympathy toward them personally, reported the Pew Research Center, noting that many continue to state that undocumented immigrants fill jobs that American workers do not want. Most Americans support granting legal status to undocumented youth who arrived in the U.S. as children. Democrats and Republicans equally overwhelmingly support creating a pathway to citizenship for the nation’s undocumented children.
