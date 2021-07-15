Philadelphia officials and engineering firm Langan confirmed that Indian American project manager and geotechnical engineer Kirankumar Mistry died July 6 in a nighttime drill rig accident while he was on site to inspect foundation work for a pedestrian bridge project.
Engineering News Record reported that, in a July 9 statement, Langan CEO David T. Gockel identified the 56-year-old Mistry, a senior engineer and 23-year firm veteran, as the victim of the accident.
Mistry, of Marlton, New Jersey, was crushed and the drilling rig operator injured when the rig owned by Cook Drilling Corp., Trevose, Pa., fell over as it was unloading material from a tractor-trailer at 8:30 p.m., city fire department officials said, according to the report.
Efforts to extricate Mistry and the operator took 15 minutes. He later died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Cook, which is described on its website as one of the East Coast’s largest foundation contractors, declined to release the name of its drill operator who was treated at that hospital and released, the report added.
The foundation work was being performed for the bridge that will connect a new University of Pennsylvania Health System hospital patient pavilion with a SEPTA regional transit agency station in the University City section, ENR said.
William Bell, Cook operations coordinator, described the operator as an experienced member of plumbers' and pipefitters' union Local 322 in Winslow, New Jersey. It was not stated how long he had worked for the firm, according to the report.
The cause of the accident also remains unclear.
U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators have been at the site “looking at the drilling rig,” with plans to determine if it was a mechanical failure or operator failure, according to Bell. “We just don’t know,” he said in the report.
"OSHA will conduct a thorough investigation of the incident and any related hazards to employees at the work site," says a spokeswomen for the agency in Philadelphia. Its accident probes can take up to six months to complete, the report said.
“We are shocked and deeply saddened over the tragic loss of Kiran Mistry,” said Gockel, who he said "was dearly loved and respected by his colleagues, clients and fellow workers."
Based in Philadelphia, Mistry "mentored many of our younger staff, who continue to benefit from his shared wisdom,” said the CEO, according to the report.
Bell said Cook has been at the site since June 23 to install foundation caissons. The company was excavating cylindrical shafts into the ground to be filled with concrete when the accident happened.
Mistry was born in Navsari, India. Family and friends described him as the life of the party, someone who would light up any room with his presence, according to an obituary from the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory.
