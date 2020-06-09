ARTESIA, Calif. – Sewa International and the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh have been working to provide support to the community at large during the pandemic, engaging in several humanitarian projects.
On June 1, during the city of La Palma’s “Community Appreciation Week,” the city acknowledged the support of the two groups, posting on its official Facebook handle, “We are recognizing organizations and individuals that have supported the La Palma community during these challenging times. Today's shout-out goes to Dr. Amit Desai and volunteers of Sewa International and Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh for donating 500 surgical and 250 KN95 masks. Thank you for your generosity in supporting the La Palma community!”
The two organizations said it was possible to do all this effectively because of the dedication of volunteers and generous donors.
In the latter category in Southern California, the organizations said, they count on the unwavering support of Indian Americans Avadesh and Uma Agarwal, who have pledged $50,000 to support their humanitarian activities. Well-known philanthropist couple Bhikubhai and Pushpa Patel of the Tarsadia Foundation have pledged $25,000 for activities in the greater LA area. Pravin Patel, who recently spearheaded a huge grocery drive, continues to offer support financially.
In related news from Houston, Texas, Sewa International’s COO and vice president Arun Kankani announced June 7 that the organization had crossed the $1 million mark in fundraising over the past 10 weeks since Sewa International took on the challenge to battle the pandemic.
In their ongoing effort to help support communities across the country during this unprecedented pandemic, Sewa International has distributed more than 625,000 masks, 63,000 hot meals and food kits, donated more than $100,000 to food pantries, and engaged and coordinated the work of more than 200 professionals including doctors, attorneys, financial and employment specialists to offer more than 90 webinars to provide expert guidance.
This work carried out through its 43 chapters in 198 cities across the country, with more than 3000 volunteers involved in various relief activities unremittingly, has made an impact across communities, said a press release.
Nearly 1,000 Sewa volunteers are engaged in making homemade masks. Sewa International is also running 10 helplines in different metropolitan areas to provide non-medical advice and assistance. Sewa has also helped hundreds of stranded international students and travelers so far, coordinating the work with foreign consulates.
“While we are in the midst of this pandemic relief work, Sewa received the 2020 Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. This highest recognition from GuideStar shows Sewa’s commitment to transparency,” Kankani stated in the press release, adding that they work on several tracks.
Sewa also has received financial backing from Jugal Malani, an industrialist and philanthropist from Houston, Texas, for its Personal Protective Equipment track. Sewa is supplying masks, sanitizers, face shields and other protective gear to first responders who are on the frontline to protect our communities from COVID-19 pandemic.
Sewa’s Food and Essential Support initiative received funding from Rani Kumra, a philanthropist from California’s Bay Area. Sewa is supplying hot meals, groceries, medicines, homemade masks, hygiene kits and other essentials to vulnerable families and individuals across the country through this track.
More than 400 organizations across the country have supported Sewa through their monetary donations and by providing volunteers, food, material and space.
