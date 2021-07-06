In April 2021, the U.S. experienced a steady decline in the COVID-19 cases, resulting in portions of the economy opening-up. However, for people in India, the worst had just begun due to the second wave of the pandemic. The new variant of concern doubled the number of infections and deaths, sparking a humanitarian crisis due to the shortage of medical resources for critically ill patients, resulting in an alarming number of people losing their lives.
In response to this crisis, Dallas, Texas-based Indian American philanthropists and founders of the HungerMitao movement, Raj and Aradhana Asava, initiated a matching donation challenge on Facebook of $25,000 and raised $12,343.
Concurrently, Los Angeles, Calif.-based Taiwan Center Foundation of Greater Los Angeles spearheaded a fundraiser in the Taiwan American community in Los Angeles, raising $11,620 from many generous donors and sent their funds to the Pasadena, Calif-based non-profit Hindu Temple and Heritage Foundation – which also donated $1,037 – to arrange to send to India.
The fundraising efforts by the three entities resulted in a total donation of $50,000 since the $25,000 raised were matched by a donation of $25,000 from Raj and Aradhana Asava.
These funds will be sent to India through Indiaspora, to help set-up COVID-19 care centers. A 10-bed COVID-19 care center, for a period of three critical months, will provide over 120 patients care for seven days each and 7,000 people will be benefitted through outpatient services and utilization of various logistical support, said Asava.
In addition, responding to the same crisis in May, HTHF also raised $17,500 to send 2,000 oxygen concentrators and help set up an oxygen plant in India.
For additional information on the organizations involved, visit: HungerMitao.org; ChaloGive.org; www.TaiwanCenterLA.org; and www.ThePasadenaHinduTemple.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.