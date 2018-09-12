SHREVEPORT, La. – A federal prosecutor in north Louisiana says a former resident physician at LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport has pleaded guilty to forging prescriptions.
U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph said in a Sept. 5 news release that 32-year-old Kevin V. Patel pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
The release said the Indian American physician issued forged prescriptions for drugs in his roommate's name. Without the roommate's knowledge, he used the roommate's identification at pharmacies to obtain two controlled drugs: Adderall and Vyvanse.
KSLA adds: In addition to the potential four-year sentence, Patel could be fined as much as $250,000 and ordered to serve a year on federal supervised release once he is released from prison, the report said.
Patel, who was at the Shreveport hospital from 2014-17, forged five prescriptions in his roommate’s name in May and June 2017, it said.
Patel faces a possible four-year sentence. Sentencing was set for Jan. 3.
