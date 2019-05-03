As healthcare continues to be at the center of the national debate, especially after the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, the Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin, the largest ethnic organization representing over 100,000 Indian American physicians, wants to make their voices heard on Capitol Hill on this issue.
Indian Americans constitute less than one percent of the country’s population, but they account for nine percent of the American doctors and physicians, according to a press release. AAPI leaders and its members brought to the fore some of the major concerns of the Indian American community, particularly those affecting physicians and their patients, during AAPI’s Legislative Day on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., April 30.
Attended by several leading congressmen and women from both the major political parties, the event held at the Rayburn House Office Building highlighted key issues affecting physicians and the country in general. House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer, Rep. Ami Bera, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Rep. Joe Wilson, and Rep. Frank Pallone were among several lawmakers who addressed the AAPI delegates and promised support.
A ‘White Paper’ outlining some of AAPI’s concerns were submitted to the lawmakers who addressed the delegates including: Increased Residency Slots, Immigration Reform, Medicare and Medicaid Reimbursements, Tort Reform, Repeal of the Individual Mandate, Lowering the Cost of Prescription Drugs, and, The South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act of 2017.
In his welcoming remarks, AAPI president Dr. Naresh Parikh stressed the importance of young physicians who are the “future of AAPI.” He highlighted the efforts of the current team under his leadership “to make AAPI financially sound and stable for the years to come.”
"We are pleased with the enormous turnout of both AAPI members and the showing of bipartisan members of Congress at this year's Legislative Day," said Parikh.
"This immensely successful event, including our partnership with the Indian Embassy, has showcased AAPI's relationship building and maintaining ties with our elected officials," said AAPI Legislative co-chair Dr. Sampat Shivangi. He emphasized “AAPI contributions in issues like lowering drug costs, strong advocacy on immigration reforms, especially for physicians working in rural areas of the U.S. and their long decades of waiting in acquiring Green Cards.”
Shivangi highlighted the “many important issues that were discussed at the event, including the need to increase residency slots and Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement issues.
In his keynote address, Indian Ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla praised AAPI’s lobbying efforts on some of the issues affecting the broader Indian American community and other immigrant groups as a testament to its growth and reach. "I believe all of you will have an important role to play in contributing to this. All of you in a sense are permanent ambassadors here. You have an understanding of the U.S. You have an understanding of India and Indian society. So, based on this understanding and the network that you have you will be in a position to take forward this relationship in different areas," the Indian envoy said.
AAPI’s Green Card Backlog Task Force pointed out that there are over 10,000 physicians waiting for a Green Card for decades. AAPI members would like to see the Green Card backlog addressed, which it says has adversely impacted the Indian American community. They stressed the need for bipartisan support to pass Bill S-948 that will provide Green Cards to those serving in America’s under-served and rural communities. The measure has garnered support from leading members of the Congress and seeks to remove the 7 percent cap on Green Cards on every country regardless of their size. It will “address many of the concerns facing the Indian American community,” AAPI said in its list of demands.
The bipartisan members of Congress discussed ways to reform health care delivery, to ensure its cost-effectiveness, and the negative effects of defensive medicine, which has driven up the cost of health care. AAPI members told the gathering of both Republican and Democratic congressmen how important it was to increase the number of residency positions to address the upcoming physician shortage.
According to AAPI, there is an ongoing physician shortage, which affects the quality of care provided to American patients. There are patients who face lengthy delays in various specialties, a situation which will worsen over time. Legislation was introduced in previous sessions of Congress that would add 15,000 residency slots, training up to 45,000 more physicians, AAPI pointed out in its White Paper. “By adding more residency positions today, Congress can train more physicians to treat patients in the future,” AAPI stated.
Rep. Steny Hoyer underscored the need for reforming the entire immigration process and make it equitable and fair. “We need to deal with the issue of H-1B and J-1 visas” and expand opportunities for highly skilled foreign workers and students, he told the gathering. “I still believe and always will that the United States will continue to grow. We need the best, the brightest and the bravest,” he said.
