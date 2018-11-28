The American Physical Society recently announced that Aparna Baskaran has been named the recipient of the 2019 Early Career Award for Soft Matter Research.
Baskaran was named the recipient “for pathbreaking advances in our understanding of the physics of soft materials out of equilibrium, especially active and granular matter.”
The Indian American physicist received her undergraduate degree from Pondicherry University in 2001 and her doctorate from the University of Florida in 2006.
She is an associate professor in the Martin A. Fisher School of Physics at Brandeis University, where she has been on the faculty since 2010. Her research centers on understanding theoretical principles that underlie nonequilibrium phenomena in soft materials and physical biology.
Baskaran’s research involves close collaboration with experimentalists and computer simulators to understand and model particular systems, from which she extracts theoretical ideas that transcend the context of their origin and apply to broad classes of nonequilibrium systems.
She is a passionate exponent of her science, APS said.
The early career award recognizes outstanding and sustained contributions by a young researcher to the field of soft matter during his or her initial period of full-time employment. The award provides $5,000 and the cost of travel to the APS March meeting.
The research recognized could either be a single piece of work, or the sum of contributions. Should the nominee already have an APS Award or Prize then the GSOFT Award must be based on clearly described and entirely different work than that recognized in the earlier award or prize, APS noted.
