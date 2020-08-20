NEW YORK — That didn’t take long: Just weeks after making history as the running mate for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris will be the subject of a new picture book.
Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing announced Aug. 19 that prize-winning author Nikki Grimes has written “Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice,” which features illustrations by Laura Freeman. The book comes out Aug. 25.
In June, Simon & Schuster published “Joey: The Story of Joe Biden,” a picture book written in part by his wife, Jill Biden.
Harris, a California Democrat, is the first Black woman and first Indian American woman named to a major party presidential ticket. Later on Aug. 19, she accepted her nomination at the Democratic National Convention.
Harris told her own story in “The Truths We Hold,” which came out last year.
India-West Staff Reporter adds:
Simon & Schuster describes the picture book as follows: “Discover the incredible story of a young daughter of immigrants who would grow up to defend the rights of people everywhere and be named the Democratic vice presidential candidate by Joe Biden in this moving picture book biography of Senator Kamala Harris.
“When Kamala Harris was young, she often accompanied her parents to civil rights marches—so many, in fact, that when her mother asked a frustrated Kamala what she wanted, the young girl responded with: ‘Freedom!’
“As Kamala grew from a small girl in Oakland to a senator running for president, it was this long-fostered belief in freedom and justice for all people that shaped her into the inspiring figure she is today. From fighting for the use of a soccer field in middle school to fighting for the people of her home state in Congress, Senator Harris used her voice to speak up for what she believed in and for those who were otherwise unheard. Her dedication led to her being selected as the Democratic vice presidential nominee in the 2020 election.
“Told in Nikki Grimes's stunning verse and featuring gorgeous illustrations by Laura Freeman, this picture book biography brings to life a story that shows all young people that the American dream can belong to all of us if we fight for one another.”
In related news, AP reports that some of the most influential women in Kamala Harris’ life introduced her as the Democratic vice presidential nominee.
They were Harris’ younger sister, Maya Harris; her niece, Meena Harris; and her step-daughter, Ella Emhoff. Maya Harris has long been one of Harris’ closest political advisers.
Emhoff is the daughter of Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, and affectionately calls Harris “Momala.”
At Wednesday’s Democratic National Convention, Meena Harris called her aunt a role model who taught her she could do anything she wanted, and a role model to so many women and girls of color around the world. Maya Harris says she’ll have Harris’ back the way Harris had hers as children growing up.
Meanwhile, Harris has chosen “Pioneer” as her Secret Service code name, a law enforcement official told CNN Aug. 17.
Harris was put under Secret Service protection last week, shortly after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced the senator from California as his running mate, CNN reported.
According to the CNN report, the code name “Pioneer” is a nod to Harris taking her place in history as the first Black woman and Indian American woman on a major party ticket.
