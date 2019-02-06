LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Kentucky say a juvenile suspect has been charged with burglary and criminal mischief in connection with vandalism at a Hindu temple in Louisville, AP reported.
Louisville Metro Police Detective Russell Montfort told news outlets the 17-year-old suspect was arrested Jan. 31 after police received a tip.
Authorities say the teen broke windows and spray-painted "repugnant messages of hate" and black crosses inside the Swaminarayan Temple sometime between Jan. 27 evening and the morning of Jan. 28.
Police Chief Steve Conrad said there were xenophobic and sexist messages and someone spray-painted the eyes of a Hindu religious figure with black paint.
Conrad called the vandalism a hate crime , but Montfort said Feb. 1 that police wouldn't charge the suspect with a hate crime. He said a judge would take the circumstances into consideration during sentencing.
Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has condemned the act of vandalism, saying he is outraged and heartbroken over the hate-motivated attack.
“I am outraged and heartbroken to see the vandalism of Louisville, Kentucky’s Swaminarayan Temple in what was unquestionably an act of hate that strikes at the sense of security and belonging of the Hindu-American community in Louisville and across our nation,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement Feb. 1.
“This act of violent bigotry touches me personally as a congressman and as a Hindu-American. This is an attack on our identity as a nation that accepts people of all races, colors, creeds and backgrounds committed to building our more perfect, more diverse union. We must show our support for the Swaminarayan Temple, even as we recognize this prejudice as part of growing trend of hate-motivated crimes in America,” adding: “To address the increase in hate crimes we’ve witnessed over these past few years, I’ll be introducing an updated version of legislation I introduced last Congress to establish a federal commission on hate crimes to investigate the nature of this increase in hate-motivated attacks, its root causes, and how we defeat it.”
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Jan. 31 called the vandalism of the Hindu temple reprehensible and unacceptable.
The Courier-Journal reports that the Republican governor tweeted, "Saddened by the reprehensible and inexcusable vandalism that occurred at a Hindu temple in Louisville. ... In a state & nation that protect and celebrate religious liberty, this is unacceptable."
Bevin, along with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth and Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, condemned the vandalism, the report said.
Louisville officials also said a window was broken downstairs near an entrance to the temple, leaving shards of glass scattered across the floor, and the phrase "Jesus Is The Only Lord" and a black cross were spray-painted next to a staircase, it added.
No members were at the temple when the vandalism took place, and no video of the incident was available, officials said in the report.
Raj Patel, a spokesman for the temple, which has been at its current location in the Buechel neighborhood for about five years, said between 60 and 100 people usually attend Sunday worship at the temple, according to the publication.
"Our main concern is just making sure that we feel safe when we come back to this temple to pray," the Indian American told the publication. "We shouldn't have to look behind our shoulders or our backs to feel that there is someone out here to get us."
The Kentucky chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim civil rights organization, also released a statement Jan. 31 condemning the vandalism, it said. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2BfRWEC)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.