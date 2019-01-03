Jeffersonville Police in Indiana have arrested a man in connection with the Oct. 11 fatal shooting of popular businessman Praful Patel.
The 49-year-old Indian American businessman was fatally shot Oct. 11 during a robbery at the Stop N Go convenience store he and his wife owned in Jeffersonville.
According to police, detectives arrested 35-year-old Antonio McRae in connection with the robbery and murder of Patel.
A Jeffersonville Police spokesperson said information received from the public Dec. 29 led to the arrest, according to a WDRB.com report.
"We were in a tough spot and needed the community's help," said Sgt. Isaac Parker in the report.
Detectives say McRae confessed to the murder in an interview with police. They found him at his Beech Grove apartment, less than a half mile away from where Patel was killed, the report said.
Police say they found a gun and similar clothing to the suspect's in McRae's apartment.
Jeffersonville Police said they were sent to the station around 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 11 after a female customer called 911 to report that she was inside the store and there was no sign of anyone behind the counter. They found Patel dead in the office area of the store.
Relatives of Patel had previously come out asking for the public’s help, offering a $10,000 reward to information leading to an arrest.
The News and Tribune reports that an assailant shot Patel and reportedly took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot in the Ohio River city.
Patel's son, Shyam Patel, said the family is "extremely grateful" for the work being done by police, and for the outpouring of support from the community. Patel was a well-known business owner and beloved by countless community members who were regulars at his store.
"My dad was the type of guy that just liked to connect with everyone," Shyam Patel said in the Tribune report. "He was just extremely friendly and outgoing, and the support that we received from the community ... it's definitely helped us deal with this difficult time."
The reward that was being offered by the FBI's Indianapolis field office sought information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the suspect, according to the report.
Jeffersonville Police Department Sgt. Isaac Parker said Patel was “a good man” who was well-liked by countless customers, the Tribune reported.
Parker says police have spoken to hundreds of people in their investigation.
The community support was evident in an additional $5,000 that had been raised for reward money, an offering not associated with JPD or the FBI. Melissa Scully has helped lead those fundraising efforts, which included a GoFundMe.com page and the sale of bumper stickers. Scully said $5,000 has been raised so far, the report added.
Shyam Patel said his family is taking things "one day at a time." He described his father as "the most hardworking, selfless and honest person" who taught him everything it takes to be a good person, according to the report.
"Honestly couldn't have had a better dad," he said. "He was just the best role model ... and I just hope to be even a tenth of a person that he was."
McRae is being held at the Clark County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.
