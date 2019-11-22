The Elk Grove, Calif., Police Department announced Nov. 6 that it has reopened a 2011 case in which two elderly Sikh American men were fatally shot.
In a video statement posted to Facebook, Elk Grove Police Chief Tim Albright said the yet-unresolved case was important to the police department and the local community.
“I stand poised with members of our organization to take a fresh look at this case,” he said. “Through advances in technology, we have the opportunity to look at the evidence in a different light.”
“Through fresh investigative eyes, we have the opportunity to dig a little deeper. Our desire would be to bring closure to the Atwal and Singh families, and bring closure for this community,” said Albright.
On March 4, 2011, Indian Americans Gurmej Atwal, 78, and Surinder Singh, 65, were taking an afternoon walk in Elk Grove, a semi-rural suburb of Sacramento. They were sitting down briefly, when an unidentified assailant started shooting at the long-time residents.
Singh died at the scene, while Atwal, who was shot twice in the chest, was in critical condition for six weeks before succumbing to his injuries. He had lost the use of most of his organs and remained on a ventilator, unable to speak, for the duration of his hospital stay.
The assailant was believed to have fled in a tan Ford truck. Both Singh and Atwal wore their articles of faith, including a turban and beard.
Atwal and Singh took the same path on their daily walk, leading some members of the Sikh Indian American community to speculate that the pair had been stalked before their murder.
Over 110 interviews were taken with local residents and witnesses.
Elk Grove police officer Chris Trim told India-West in 2012 that investigators had ruled out robbery as a possible motive. He added that there was no evidence yet to suggest that the brutal incident was a hate crime or a premeditated killing.
Kamaljit Atwal, one of Gurmej Atwal’s four children, told India-West in 2012 that he believed the case would eventually prove to be a hate crime.
Atwal was a retired official with the Indian Revenue Department.
In 2016, an Elk Grove Park was renamed Singh and Atwal Park to honor the two men.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call (916) 627-3111. Tips can also be sent via text message by entering CRIMES followed by TIP732 and the message. A $57,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the assailant.
